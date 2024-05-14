Teton Taste Buds Grass-fed Beef and Veggie Blend Products Now Available at Retailers Nationwide

LOVELAND, Colo., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teton Taste Buds® — a new line of products featuring a blend of vegetables and grass-fed beef from Teton Waters Ranch , is now available at retailers nationwide. Getting kids to eat their vegetables can be a challenge, but with Taste Buds, it's a whole new ball game. These products are meticulously crafted to appeal to young palates, with flavors that kids love and textures that keep them coming back for more. Whether it's the savory Meatball Buddies , Burger Buddies , Mini Corn Dogs or Top Dog hot dogs , the Teton Taste Buds line offers a variety of options sure to please even the pickiest eaters — and they can now all be found at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Central Market and New Seasons.

Powered by 100% grass-fed beef, blended with mushrooms, carrots, and butternut squash, Teton Taste Buds products deliver delicious flavor and are higher in nutrients, yet lower in saturated fat, sodium, cholesterol and calories.

"We're excited to partner with retailers where our conscious consumers already shop," said Kevin Pallaoro, President of Teton Waters Ranch. "By providing a healthier twist to classic favorites that kids know and love, we can give parents peace of mind that they are feeding their families better, without a fight at dinnertime."

Find a store near you and learn more about other Teton Waters Ranch better-for-you, clean-label, 100% grass-fed beef products at www.TetonWatersRanch.com

Interested in carrying the Teton Taste Buds line in your store? Reach out to us at [email protected]

