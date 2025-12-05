TETON UNWRAPS 2025 HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE TO DELIGHT EVERY KIND OF OUTDOOR ADVENTURER

Gift ideas for experts and first-timers alike make outdoor experiences more comfortable, dependable and easy

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teton, an outdoor brand renowned for comfortable, dependable products that are easy to set up and easy on the wallet, today announced its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide featuring innovative gear designed to inspire adventure and bring comfort to the great outdoors. The curated collection emphasizes products that make camping more enjoyable, from organizational solutions to comfort-focused sleep systems, that help both outdoor enthusiasts and skeptical campers get outdoors and engage in healthy living.

"The holidays are the perfect time to share the gift of outdoor adventure with loved ones," said Scott Holmes, CEO of Teton. "I didn't have a quality camping experience as a kid, but I've made it my goal to provide that to families today. Our 2025 gift guide focuses on gear that removes barriers to getting outside, whether that's helping someone stay organized on their first camping trip or providing the comfort needed to convince a hesitant family member to give it another try."

Featured holiday gift recommendations include:

Nanda Duffel 55L ($99.99) – This versatile duffel features smart interior dividers, a separate bottom compartment for shoes and a coated laundry insert that converts into a compression sack, perfect for weekend warriors who value organization during travel and outdoor adventures.

($99.99) – This versatile duffel features smart interior dividers, a separate bottom compartment for shoes and a coated laundry insert that converts into a compression sack, perfect for weekend warriors who value organization during travel and outdoor adventures. Acadia Blanket (Regular $59.99, Mammoth $79.99) – Inspired by Acadia National Park, this outdoor camp blanket brings "couch-level comfort" to any campsite with its 30D poly ripstop shell and ultra-warm fiber filling.

(Regular $59.99, Mammoth $79.99) – Inspired by Acadia National Park, this outdoor camp blanket brings "couch-level comfort" to any campsite with its 30D poly ripstop shell and ultra-warm fiber filling. Celsius Mammoth Double Sleeping Bag ($199.99) – Designed for couples, this roomy sleeping bag features soft flannel lining and is spacious enough for two adults to sleep comfortably, making it ideal for introducing reluctant partners to camping.

($199.99) – Designed for couples, this roomy sleeping bag features soft flannel lining and is spacious enough for two adults to sleep comfortably, making it ideal for introducing reluctant partners to camping. Camp Pillow & Pillowcase (Regular $19.99, Grand $29.99) - Available in two sizes with washable pillowcases, these pillows deliver home-like comfort and pack small for versatile use from campgrounds to airplane travel.

(Regular $19.99, Grand $29.99) - Available in two sizes with washable pillowcases, these pillows deliver home-like comfort and pack small for versatile use from campgrounds to airplane travel. Altos Insulated Sleeping Pad ($59.99) – Ultra-compact and inflating in just 11 breaths, this pad provides air mattress comfort while packing down to water bottle size, making it perfect for backpackers and holiday houseguests alike.

($59.99) – Ultra-compact and inflating in just 11 breaths, this pad provides air mattress comfort while packing down to water bottle size, making it perfect for backpackers and holiday houseguests alike. Seqouia Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad (Regular $129.99, Mammoth $199.99) – Features three inches of plush, self-inflating memory foam that smooths out rough terrain for comfortable car camping and basecamp adventures.

"We understand that comfort makes or breaks the outdoor experience," said Jeremy McLerran, VP of Brand. "That's why our gift guide emphasizes products that enhance comfort without compromising on durability or breaking the budget. Whether you're gifting for a seasoned outdoor expert or someone just beginning their journey, we're here to help create positive outdoor memories."

All Teton products are backed by the company's lifetime warranty and are designed from their headquarters at the foot of Utah's Wasatch Mountains. Items are available at major retailers including Sportsman's Warehouse as well as online at tetongear.com.

ABOUT TETON

Teton is a Utah-based outdoor brand focused on helping everyone – from first-time adventurers to seasoned outdoor enthusiasts – enjoy the outdoors with gear that inspires healthy living. Teton makes comfortable, dependable gear that is easy to set up, easy to store and easy on the wallet. Teton products include oversized sleeping bags that feel cozy rather than cramped, affordable backpacks, best-selling hydration systems, tents that actually fit the number of people featured on the box, blankets, cots and sleeping pads. All are backed by a lifetime warranty and are designed to improve outdoor accessibility and comfort. Learn more at TetonGear.com.

SOURCE Teton