Tetr College of Business Commits $10M to Fuel Entrepreneurship in the US: A Game-Changing Opportunity for Student Innovators

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetr College of Business, a first-of-its-kind business school, is now welcoming applications for its highly anticipated Class of 2029. Known for its innovative curriculum, Tetr offers students a transformative opportunity to study across seven countries over eight semesters, gaining invaluable exposure to diverse business landscapes, from the tech hubs of Silicon Valley to the emerging markets of Southeast Asia.

Tetr's& inaugural& cohort in Dubai, UAE

As part of its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial talent, Tetr has announced a $10 million scholarship fund, exclusively targeted at young entrepreneurs in the U.S. to join the Class of 2029. This initiative reflects Tetr's mission to empower the next generation of business leaders, with the resources and global mindset needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.

Tetr's current cohort is a dynamic group of 120 exceptional students hailing from over 45 countries, setting a new standard of excellence. These students include four TEDx speakers, five national-level athletes, and 22 student entrepreneurs, including founders backed by $100,000 in government funding. 60% of the current class received offers from world-renowned institutions, such as Dartmouth, King's College London, and Imperial College, but chose to join Tetr to fulfill their entrepreneurial aspirations.

This unique program allows students to learn by doing — building businesses contextual to the geography they are in. From running dropshipping ventures in Dubai to creating tech and AI startups in the U.S., spearheading NGOs in Ghana, and developing sustainability-focused ventures in Brazil, Tetr ensures students gain hands-on experience across diverse industries and cultural landscapes. Students in Dubai, for example, have already launched 20 dropshipping businesses, collectively earning over $80,000 in just eight weeks. Notable ventures include Tafflo, Zzzsleep, Claycia, and Soluvo, showcasing the entrepreneurial ingenuity fostered at Tetr.

Learning should seamlessly blend theoretical knowledge with real-world application, creating a holistic educational experience. Following this key principle, the current cohort in Dubai has explored Emirates Ebdaa to understand innovation in luxury aviation, honed negotiation skills at Dubai's iconic Gold Souk, gained insights into real estate operations at Emaar Headquarters, delved into AI and tech advancements at GITEX Global — all designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of global business landscapes. Beyond high-stakes business scenarios, students also embraced Dubai's cultural richness through a desert safari, offering a unique connection to the region's heritage and the Bedouin traditions that shape its identity.

"Experiencing Dubai through such diverse lenses has been transformative," shares Andrea Chapman, a Tetr student from the US. "From negotiating at the Gold Souk to brainstorming tech ideas at GITEX, every moment has challenged me to think beyond textbooks and approach problems with an entrepreneurial mindset."

By the end of the program, students will have immersed themselves in Dubai, India, Singapore, Ghana, the U.S., Brazil, and Europe, tackling challenges unique to each market. They gain hands-on experience while interacting with global CEOs and Ivy League faculty, like NASA's ex CKO Dr. Edward Rogers, Estee Lauder's Faverie Stephane, Talabat's CTO Sven Herzing etc.

The $10 million scholarship fund is designed to inspire and support students in the U.S. — with bold ideas, providing them with the opportunity to bring their entrepreneurial visions to life. "We believe transformative education is key to shaping the future, and it should be accessible to every brilliant mind. Tetr's vision is to redefine learning by blending global exposure with entrepreneurial action, equipping students to tackle real-world challenges. The $10 million scholarship fund is a testament to this mission, empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders to create meaningful, global impact," says Pratham Mittal, Founder of Tetr College of Business.

With applications now open for the Class of 2029, the program is calling on the next generation of entrepreneurs to take a bold step toward shaping the future. For a generation increasingly looking for purpose, impact, and innovation, this scholarship offers more than an education — it offers a global stage to make a difference.

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3VnoZzE

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573412/Tetr_inaugural_cohort.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418694/4719183/TETR_College_of_Business_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tetr College of Business