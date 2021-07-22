Tetra Bio-Pharma Engages Christine Caron as Patient Partner

Important step for Tetra to ensure meaningful collaboration and patient engagement in research.

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today it has engaged Christine Caron as Patient Partner to support significant and active collaboration in research, knowledge translation, and patient engagement within the pain and Sepsis communities.

Guy Chamberland, CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer of Tetra commented "We are very pleased to have Ms. Caron join the Tetra team as its first Patient Partner. Christine will provide valuable insights about living with post-infection and pain, due to her amputations because of Sepsis, that may validate or change the direction of concepts we explore, such as targeting outcomes that are important to patients."

"Tetra is developing a patient centric approach to better reflect patients' needs and preferences along its clinical development programs. Tetra's drug products, such as QIXLEEF™, are intended to improve pain management and quality of life, concepts that are highly subjective and directly related to the patient's reality. I'm grateful to Christine who willingly accepted to be our first Patient Partner," commented Aurelia De Pauw, Senior VP Clinical Programs/Medical Affairs.

Ms. Caron will be involved in reviewing and commenting on informed consent forms, questionnaires, or interview guides related to Tetra's clinical trials. She will also be assisting with knowledge translation planning and with sharing Tetra's research results with key audiences, such as the Amputee Coalition of Canada, Sepsis Canada, Global Sepsis Alliance, and Sepsis Alliance.

"We need to advocate and educate, because Sepsis does not discriminate!" commented Ms. Caron. "I am thrilled to join Tetra in the fight against Sepsis by contributing to advocacy, health literacy, knowledge transfer, and to support families who share this journey. I also believe in the therapeutic benefits of cannabis and will advocate to bring safer pain management prescription alternatives to patients".

About Christine Caron

In 2013, Ms. Caron lost multiple limbs after a dog bite sent her into Septic Shock. Since then, she has been committed to raising awareness about Sepsis and connecting with survivors and their families. Christine has a strong professional background in science and health communications, which has served her well in her recent roles as Patient Advisor with the Canadian Sepsis Foundation, Director on the Board of the Amputee Coalition of Canada, and as a special guest speaker at university level functions and multiple conferences on Sepsis. You may learn more about Christine's story by visiting the Global Sepsis Alliance page, here.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

