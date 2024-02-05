Tetra Laval International Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Packaging Activities, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Feb, 2024, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tetra Laval International SA - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

This report provides insight into Tetra Laval International SA (TLI) packaging activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Tetra Laval International SA (TLI) is a provider of packaging solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets equipment and complete systems for animal husbandry and milk production. TLI operates through the companies Tetra Pak, Sidel and DeLaval, which carries out the development of technologies for the packaging and distribution of food.

Tetra Pak offers food processing and packaging solutions; DeLaval manufactures and supplies equipment and systems for milk production and animal husbandry; and Sidel offers equipment for liquid food packaging. It has a presence in various countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company is headquartered in Pully, Waadt, Switzerland.

Tetra Pak established Data Science Center of Excellence comprising team of experts focused on exploring the application of AI technology and advanced analytics techniques.

Tetra Pak opened a Customer Innovation Center in Dubai equipped with advanced tools and technologies to help food producers conduct research, support ideation, design and develop new products, facilitate brainstorming, perform formulation testing, and launch new products.

Scope

  • Tetra Pak, Industry 4.0 implies leveraging nine foundation technologies including AI, big data analytics, robotics, AR, IIoT, system integration, simulation, 3D printing and cybersecurity
  • Tetra Pak collaborated with Hexagon's PPM Division, an engineering software provider to enhance its Smart Solutions Platform, a digital plant engineering solution.
  • Tetra Pak is turning to digital solutions to attract a wider audience, boost operational efficiencies, and improve sales. In 2019, the company launched connected package platform to extend capabilities of traditional packaging.
  • Tetra Pak has launched service solutions that utilize equipment data and data analytics for predictive maintenance and monitoring issues
  • Sidel has developed Agility 4.0 program to improve the overall equipment effectiveness, gain benefits from Industry 4.0 and help manufacturers move from mass production to mass customization.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Tetra Laval International SA (TLI) tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership & Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r16ep7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Atos SE Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Atos SE Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The "Atos SE - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides insights...
The Emirates Group Digital transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

The Emirates Group Digital transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

The "The Emirates Group - Digital transformation strategies 2023" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.