Tetra Laval International Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Packaging Activities, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

This report provides insight into Tetra Laval International SA (TLI) packaging activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Tetra Laval International SA (TLI) is a provider of packaging solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets equipment and complete systems for animal husbandry and milk production. TLI operates through the companies Tetra Pak, Sidel and DeLaval, which carries out the development of technologies for the packaging and distribution of food.

Tetra Pak offers food processing and packaging solutions; DeLaval manufactures and supplies equipment and systems for milk production and animal husbandry; and Sidel offers equipment for liquid food packaging. It has a presence in various countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company is headquartered in Pully, Waadt, Switzerland.

Tetra Pak established Data Science Center of Excellence comprising team of experts focused on exploring the application of AI technology and advanced analytics techniques.

Tetra Pak opened a Customer Innovation Center in Dubai equipped with advanced tools and technologies to help food producers conduct research, support ideation, design and develop new products, facilitate brainstorming, perform formulation testing, and launch new products.

Scope

Tetra Pak, Industry 4.0 implies leveraging nine foundation technologies including AI, big data analytics, robotics, AR, IIoT, system integration, simulation, 3D printing and cybersecurity

Tetra Pak collaborated with Hexagon's PPM Division, an engineering software provider to enhance its Smart Solutions Platform, a digital plant engineering solution.

Tetra Pak is turning to digital solutions to attract a wider audience, boost operational efficiencies, and improve sales. In 2019, the company launched connected package platform to extend capabilities of traditional packaging.

Tetra Pak has launched service solutions that utilize equipment data and data analytics for predictive maintenance and monitoring issues

Sidel has developed Agility 4.0 program to improve the overall equipment effectiveness, gain benefits from Industry 4.0 and help manufacturers move from mass production to mass customization.

