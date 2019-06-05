Tetra Pak Publishes 21st Sustainability Report on World Environment Day

Over the past two decades, the company's approach to sustainability reporting has evolved significantly, from focusing on environmental commitments and actions in the first report in 1999, to evaluating every part of the business and its impact, including societal and supplier governance. From adopting a mix of self-assessment to aligning with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines and supporting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the company has been able to ensure the biggest possible positive impact.

This year's report highlights many accomplishments and commitments, including:

The company's sustainable packaging portfolio strategy, including an €80 million investment in development of paper straws, tethered caps, and other solutions that replace fossil-fuel based plastics straws from 2019 to 2021; In the U.S. and Canada alone, there has been a significant increase in the number of bio-based caps being used.

alone, there has been a significant increase in the number of bio-based caps being used. The company's progress with meeting its 2020 carbon emissions reduction ambitions by saving a cumulative total of 10 million tons CO2 equivalent since 2010 across the value chain; in the U.S., solar panels were recently installed on the Denton, TX campus, reducing carbon dioxide output by 771 tons.

campus, reducing carbon dioxide output by 771 tons. The company's commitment to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy

Recycling initiatives with companies like Veolia to expand collaboration and accelerate global beverage carton recycling; in the U.S. and Canada , cartons with on-pack recycling logos have increased 88% in just one year; globally, Tetra Pak has made €20 million in investments since 2012 to support collection and recycling infrastructures.

"In my 20 years at Tetra Pak, sustainability has always been at the core of our promise to protect food, people and futures," said Mario Abreu, Vice President of Sustainability. "The process of annual reporting keeps us focused on our sustainability commitments both internally and externally, and we have learned a lot along the way – especially the importance of collaboration, constantly making small wins and complete transparency."

