Tetra Pak U.S. & Canada publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

Over the past two decades, the company's approach to sustainability reporting has evolved significantly: from focusing solely on environmental commitments and actions, to evaluating every part of the business and its impact, including societal and supplier governance; from self-assessment to adopting Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines and aligning with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure the company can make the biggest possible impact.

In the U.S. and Canada, Tetra Pak continued its efforts to protect food, people and futures. This includes using shelf-safe milk to help those impacted by natural disasters, deploying packaging made from a greater share of renewable materials and investing in employee development. The company is also more actively reaching out to consumers through events and social media with engaging content to promote sustainable lifestyles.

"Tetra Pak has long been on the leading edge of corporate sustainability, both locally and globally," said Carmen Becker, president and CEO, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "We're pleased to mark 20 years of sustainability reports, a true milestone that showcases our long-term commitment to take bold, measurable action to ensure a more sustainable future for our company, our customers and our world."

Tetra Pak was included on the CDP Supplier Climate A list in 2018 for the second time, plus the CDP Forest A list also for the second time. By taking action to mitigate climate change across all operations and the entire supply chain, and disclosing performance data, Tetra Pak can contribute to its customers' sustainability targets.

The new Tetra Pak Future Talent Programme led to the successful hiring of 172 graduates in 2017 and will hire another 230 this year across more than 30 locations worldwide.

In 2017 Tetra Pak had a 13% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions, despite a 19 percent increase in packages sold. Increasing the use of renewable electricity is key to this progress, and in July this year the company reached 50% usage of renewable electricity, which means the company is on track to fulfil its public commitment to RE100 to reach 100% by 2030.

Since the introduction of the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) label on the first Tetra Pak package in 2007, the company has now produced 350 billion FSC-labelled packs worldwide, 92 billion of which were delivered in 2017 alone.

