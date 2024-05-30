Tetra Pharm Technologies and Kvantify Announce Partnership to Accelerate the Discovery of Novel Drug Candidates Targeting the Endocannabinoid System

The collaboration between two Danish companies aims to revolutionize drug discovery with help from quantum computing, AI and computer-aided drug design.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pharm Technologies and Kvantify join forces in a strategic partnership to accelerate the identification and development of novel drug candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

"We are proud to partner with Kvantify, a company that shares our passion for scientifically based technological solutions to real-world challenges. This partnership will expedite our drug development process and significantly expand our pipeline of promising drug candidates in 2024," says Martin Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Tetra Pharm Technologies.

This partnership is poised to transform the landscape of ECS-targeted drug discovery, potentially leading to significant advancements in therapeutic options for patients.

Exploring key receptors

Together, the partners will go deep into the complexities of endocannabinoid receptors and their interactions with potential drug candidates from Tetra Pharm Technologies' pipeline. This approach is expected to not only advance the existing pipeline significantly but also lead to new discoveries within the field.

At this point, Tetra Pharm Technologies has 11 drug candidates in its pipeline, each targeting specific receptors with distinct modes of action and more candidates on their way. For each pipeline candidate Tetra Pharm Technologies pursues a distinct mode of action at the receptor level based on their scientists' understanding of the endocannabinoid system; that is, which receptors they wish to hit, and – equally important – which receptors to be avoided in terms of side effect profile.

"The Kvantify platform enables us to screen much broader and to more effectively identify key structural attributes of our drug candidates to guide our in-vitro cellular pharmacology and ultimately our CMC activities. Since the potential formulation hassles have already been mitigated with our proprietary drug delivery system, we can undoubtedly progress candidates even faster through our pipeline," says Dr. Morten Allesø, Chief Scientific Officer at Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Comprehensive screening and advanced insights

The collaboration involves a comprehensive screening of nearly 1,000 molecular combinations suspected of acting as ligands to endocannabinoid receptors. This screening is conducted using Kvantify's CNS module, providing Tetra Pharm Technologies additional insight into the propensity for blood-brain-barrier penetration.

Nils Anton Berglund, Head of Strategic Alliances at Kvantify, highlights the potential impact.

"The endocannabinoid system has been under-leveraged in drug discovery and it represents a huge opportunity for innovation. With Tetra Pharm Technologies' deep knowledge of the endocannabinoid biology and the atomistic level precision that Kvantify's CNS drug discovery platform can deliver, we believe the collaboration can uncover ground-breaking new science for the benefit of patients around the globe."

"This is an extremely exciting collaboration leveraging cutting-edge research from both parties," says Hans Henrik Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer at Kvantify and continues.

"The combination of Tetra Pharm Technologies' novel drug delivery technology with Kvantify's computational drug discovery platform, makes for an incredibly exciting synergy that will facilitate more rapid and efficient development of novel drugs."

About Tetra Pharm Technologies ApS

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system. For more information, please visit (www.tetrapharm.eu).

About Kvantify

Kvantify is a leading quantum company from Denmark that delivers software solutions and services to tackle the world's most challenging and valuable problems in areas such as biotechnology and medicine. Established in 2022, the company today comprises more than 65 experts in a broad range of fields, from quantum computing and software engineering to mathematics, physics, cheminformatics, and computational chemistry. For more information, please visit (www.kvantify.com).

