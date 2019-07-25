Tetra Tech Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vector Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Tetra Tech Inc. (NASD: TTEK) will replace TCF Financial Corp. (NYSE: TCF) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will replace Tetra Tech in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, August 1. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Chemical Financial Corp. (NASD: CHFC) is acquiring TCF Financial in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger, Chemical Financial will be renamed TCF Financial Corp. and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400.

Tetra Tech provides consulting and engineering services. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Environmental & Facilities Services Sub-Industry index.

Vector Group manufactures and sells cigarettes. Headquartered in Miami, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Tobacco Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – August 1, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Tetra Tech Industrials Environmental &

Facilities Services DELETED TCF Financial Financials Regional Banks

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – August 1, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Vector Group Consumer Staples Tobacco DELETED Tetra Tech Industrials Environmental &

Facilities Services

