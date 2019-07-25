Tetra Tech Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vector Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Jul 25, 2019, 17:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Tetra Tech Inc. (NASD: TTEK) will replace TCF Financial Corp. (NYSE: TCF) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will replace Tetra Tech in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, August 1. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Chemical Financial Corp. (NASD: CHFC) is acquiring TCF Financial in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger, Chemical Financial will be renamed TCF Financial Corp. and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400.
Tetra Tech provides consulting and engineering services. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Environmental & Facilities Services Sub-Industry index.
Vector Group manufactures and sells cigarettes. Headquartered in Miami, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Tobacco Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – August 1, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Tetra Tech
|
Industrials
|
Environmental &
|
DELETED
|
TCF Financial
|
Financials
|
Regional Banks
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – August 1, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Vector Group
|
Consumer Staples
|
Tobacco
|
DELETED
|
Tetra Tech
|
Industrials
|
Environmental &
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
Share this article