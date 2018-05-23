TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

During this investor conference, executives from both companies — including Stuart M. Brightman, CEO of TETRA and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CSI Compressco, Brady Murphy, President and COO of TETRA and a Director of CSI Compressco, Elijio Serrano, CFO of TETRA and CSI Compressco, Owen Serjeant, President of CSI Compressco, and other members of the executive team — will provide updates on the companies' strategies and financial outlook.

A live webcast of this conference will be available on both companies' websites — www.tetratec.com and www.csicompressco.com — in the Investor Relations Events section. To access this event, it is recommended to register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available within 24 hours of the event and remain active for 10 days. The presentation materials will be made available prior to the Investor Conference on the date thereof in the Investor Relations section of each company's website, and will also be furnished as an exhibit to a Form 8-K filed by each company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Overview

TETRA is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP), a master limited partnership.

CSI Compressco is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. CSI Compressco's compression and related services business includes a fleet of more than 5,800 compressor packages and approximately 1.1 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. CSI Compressco's equipment sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and oilfield fluid pump systems designed and fabricated primarily at our facility in Midland, Texas. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services, as well as the sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. CSI Compressco's customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, mid-stream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada and Argentina. CSI Compressco is managed by CSI Compressco GP Inc., which is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI).

