TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE: TTI) today announced its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at its Corporate Headquarters located at 24955 Interstate 45 North in The Woodlands, Texas. The record date for the meeting will be March 6, 2020.

Company Overview

TETRA is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP), a master limited partnership. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

