TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Update To Second Quarter 2020 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4, 2020, TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI), after TETRA had released earnings but before the Company had filed its Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, one of TETRA's offshore completion fluids customers announced it had filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the "Customer Bankruptcy"). As a result of the Customer Bankruptcy, TETRA recorded bad debt expense of approximately $2.8 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 to reflect TETRA's assessment of the collectability of the outstanding receivable from that customer. TETRA recorded this charge in the general and administrative expense line of the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Due to the timing of the Customer Bankruptcy announcement, our August 4th earnings release did not take into account this significant unusual bad debt expense. Please note such bad debt expense does not impact the Company's previously reported revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margins, cash from operations or adjusted free cash flow.

The attached schedules have been updated from what was previously released to reflect this bad debt reserve.

This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"): Adjusted earnings per share attributable to TETRA stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) on consolidated and segment basis, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, TETRA-only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, and net debt. Please see Schedules E-K for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership.

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenues $ 192,441



$ 222,942



$ 288,796



$ 415,383



$ 532,524





















Cost of sales, services, and rentals 133,892



148,694



206,302



282,586



383,046

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 29,842



29,460



31,817



59,302



62,445

Impairments and other charges 8,977



5,371



2,311



14,348



2,457

Insurance recoveries (591)



—



—



(591)



—

Total cost of revenues 172,120



183,525



240,430



355,645



447,948

Gross profit 20,321



39,417



48,366



59,738



84,576





















General and administrative expense 34,014



30,537



36,295



64,551



70,572

Interest expense, net 17,586



17,856



18,529



35,442



36,908

Warrants fair value adjustment (income) expense 11



(338)



(1,520)



(327)



(1,113)

CCLP Series A Preferred Units fair value adjustment (income) expense —



—



146



—



1,309

Other (income) expense, net 3,839



439



627



4,278



(324)

Loss before taxes and discontinued operations (35,129)



(9,077)



(5,711)



(44,206)



(22,776)

Provision for income taxes 2,001



1,154



2,490



3,155



4,099

Loss before discontinued operations (37,130)



(10,231)



(8,201)



(47,361)



(26,875)

Discontinued operations:

















Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes 163



(145)



(345)



18



(771)

Net loss (36,967)



(10,376)



(8,546)



(47,343)



(27,646)

Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 15,712



8,825



1,633



24,537



9,895

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (21,255)



$ (1,551)



$ (6,913)



$ (22,806)



$ (17,751)





















Basic per share information:

















Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.17)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.13)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ (0.01)

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.17)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,886



125,587



125,612



125,736



125,646





















Diluted per share information:

















Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.17)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.13)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ (0.01)

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.17)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,886



125,587



125,612



125,736



125,646



Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands) Revenues by segment:

















Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 71,346



$ 75,237



$ 79,767



$ 146,583



$ 141,348

Water & Flowback Services Division 24,723



57,467



73,124



82,190



151,802

Compression Division 96,372



90,238



135,905



186,610



239,374

Eliminations and other —



—



—



—



—

Total revenues $ 192,441



$ 222,942



$ 288,796



$ 415,383



$ 532,524





















Gross profit (loss) by segment:

















Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 20,819



$ 25,964



$ 19,809



$ 46,783



$ 30,472

Water & Flowback Services Division (4,836)



3,267



7,490



(1,569)



16,341

Compression Division 4,511



10,380



21,235



14,890



38,094

Corporate overhead and eliminations (173)



(194)



(168)



(366)



(331)

Total gross profit $ 20,321



$ 39,417



$ 48,366



$ 59,738



$ 84,576





















Income (loss) before taxes by segment:

















Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 13,202



$ 19,396



$ 14,614



$ 32,598



$ 20,800

Water & Flowback Services Division (8,418)



(2,244)



2,460



(10,662)



4,691

Compression Division (23,006)



(12,790)



(3,483)



(35,796)



(11,284)

Corporate overhead and eliminations (16,907)



(13,439)



(19,302)



(30,346)



(36,983)

Total income (loss) before taxes $ (35,129)



$ (9,077)



$ (5,711)



$ (44,206)



$ (22,776)





Please note that the above results by Segment include special charges and expenses. Please see Schedule F for details of those special charges and expenses. (1) Excludes discontinued operations

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet (June 30, 2020 Unaudited)



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In Thousands) Balance Sheet:





Cash (excluding restricted cash) $ 56,722



$ 17,704

Accounts receivable, net 114,306



175,918

Inventories 115,506



136,510

Other current assets 22,453



21,222

PP&E, net 713,584



758,637

Operating lease right-of-use assets 75,524



68,131

Other assets 90,499



93,800

Total assets $ 1,188,594



$ 1,271,922









Liabilities of discontinued operations $ 1,873



$ 2,098

Other current liabilities 145,454



186,625

Long-term debt (1) 843,292



842,871

Long-term portion of asset retirement obligations 12,862



12,762

Warrants liability 123



449

Operating lease liabilities 60,693



53,919

Other long-term liabilities 11,611



10,372

Equity 112,686



162,826

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,188,594



$ 1,271,922





(1) Please see Schedule D for the individual debt obligations of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP.

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt (Unaudited)

TETRA Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, other than CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries, are obligated under an asset-based bank credit agreement and a term credit agreement, neither of which are obligations of CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries. CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries are obligated under a separate asset-based bank credit agreement and two series of senior notes, neither of which are obligations of TETRA and its other subsidiaries. Amounts presented exclude deferred financing costs.



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(In Thousands)



TETRA









Asset-Based Credit Agreement $ —



$ 1,000



$ 20,000

Term Credit Agreement 220,500



220,500



220,500

TETRA total debt 220,500



221,500



240,500

Less current portion —



—



—

TETRA total long-term debt $ 220,500



$ 221,500



$ 240,500













CSI Compressco LP









CCLP Credit Agreement 1,477



3,500



—

7.25% Senior Notes 80,722



295,930



295,930

7.50% Senior Notes 400,000



350,000



350,000

Second Lien Notes 155,529



—



—

Total debt 637,728



649,430



645,930

Less current portion —



—



—

CCLP total long-term debt $ 637,728



$ 649,430



$ 645,930

Consolidated total long-term debt $ 858,228



$ 870,930



$ 886,430



Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: net debt; adjusted consolidated and segment income (loss) before taxes and special charges; adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; net income (loss) before taxes, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, Adjusted income (loss) before tax as a % of revenue, TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only free cash flow from continuing operations; and segment adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"). The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.

Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is defined as the Company's (or the Segment's) income (loss) before taxes excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA margin) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted income before tax (and Adjusted income before tax as a percent of revenue or Adjusted income before tax margin which is Adjusted income before tax divided by revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's normalized profitability while excluding any unusual, non-recurring items and tax benefits or detriment.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that the Company defines as cash from TETRA's operations, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco LP. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as TETRA only adjusted free cash flow less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:

assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations do not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted.

TETRA net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding the debt and cash of CSI Compressco LP. Management views TETRA net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.

Schedule F: Special Items (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Non-cont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (14,258)

$ 2,001

$ (5,171)

$ (11,088)

$ (0.09)

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment (11)

—

—

(11)

0.00

Transaction and other expenses (895)

—

(475)

(420)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (8,922)

—

(5,977)

(2,945)

(0.02)

Restructuring charges (486)

—

(179)

(307)

0.00

Debt Refinancing (4,754)

—

(3,184)

(1,570)

(0.01)

Severance (3,003)

—

(726)

(2,277)

(0.02)

Bad Debt (2,800)

—

— — (2,800)

(0.02)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (35,129)

2,001

(15,712)

(21,418)

(0.17)

Loss from discontinued operations





163

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (21,255)

$ (0.17)























Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit)

for

Tax Non-cont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (976)

$ 1,154

$ (4,892)

$ 2,762

$ 0.02

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 338

—

—

338

0.00

Transaction and other expenses (457)

—

(216)

(241)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (5,371)

—

(3,538)

(1,833)

(0.01)

Restructuring charges (259)

—

—

(259)

0.00

Severance (1,334)

—

(179)

(1,155)

(0.01)

Bad debt (1,018)

—

—

(1,018)

(0.01)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (9,077)

1,154

(8,825)

(1,406)

(0.01)

Loss from discontinued operations





(145)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (1,551)

$ (0.01)























Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit)

for

Tax Non-cont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding unusual charges $ (2,545)

$ (530)

$ (11)

$ (2,004)

$ (0.02)

Stock warrant fair value adjustment 1,520

319

—

1,201

0.01

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments (146)

(35)

(74)

(37)

0.00

5% Cash Redemption on CCLP Series A Preferred (546)

(115)

(278)

(153)

0.00

Earnout Adjustment 400

84

—

316

0.00

Lee Plant Facility Expenses 289

61

—

228

0.00

CEO Retirement (1,843)

(387)

—

(1,456)

(0.01)

Transaction Expense (376)

(79)

(168)

(129)

0.00

Inventory Adjustment (153)

(32)

(68)

(53)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (2,311)

(485)

(1,034)

(792)

(0.01)

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

3,689

—

(3,689)

(0.03)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (5,711)

2,490

(1,633)

(6,568)

(0.06)

Loss from discontinued operations





(345)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (6,913)

$ (0.06)



Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials (Unaudited)*



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 13,202

$ 3,310

$ 16,512

$ (143)

$ 1,934

$ —

$ 18,303

Water & Flowback Services Division



(8,418)

1,203

(7,215)

(2)

7,617

—

400

Compression Division



(23,006)

15,736

(7,270)

12,982

20,116

488

26,316

Eliminations and other



2

—

2

—

—

—

2

Subtotal



(18,220)

20,249

2,029

12,837

29,667

488

45,021

Corporate and other



(16,909)

621

(16,288)

4,749

175

1,602

(9,762)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (37,130)

$ 2,001

$ (35,129)

$ 20,870

$ (14,259)

$ 17,586

$ 29,842

$ 2,090

$ 35,259

























March 31, 2020

Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Adjusted

Interest

Expense,

Net Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 19,396

$ 450

$ 19,846

$ (154)

$ 1,934

$ —

$ 21,626

Water & Flowback Services Division



(2,244)

1,607

(637)

(9)

7,425

—

6,779

Compression Division



(12,790)

5,971

(6,819)

12,564

19,908

324

25,977

Eliminations and other



5

—

5

—

(4)

—

1

Subtotal



4,367

8,028

12,395

12,401

29,263

324

54,383

Corporate and other



(13,444)

73

(13,371)

5,455

197

1,145

(6,574)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (10,231)

$ 1,154

$ (9,077)

$ 8,101

$ (976)

$ 17,856

$ 29,460

$ 1,469

$ 47,809







Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 14,614

$ (289)

$ 14,325

$ (157)

$ 3,723

$ —

$ 17,891

Water & Flowback Services Division



2,460

(400)

2,060

(8)

8,871

—

10,923

Compression Division



(3,483)

3,607

124

12,998

19,054

590

32,766

Eliminations and other



1

—

1

—

(3)

—

(2)

Subtotal



13,592

2,918

16,510

12,833

31,645

590

61,578

Corporate and other



(19,303)

268

(19,035)

5,696

172

1,673

(11,494)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (8,201)

$ 2,490

$ (5,711)

$ 3,186

$ (2,525)

$ 18,529

$ 31,817

$ 2,263

$ 50,084





* Excludes the impact from discontinued operations.

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt (Unaudited)

The cash and debt positions of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP as of June 30, 2020, are shown below. TETRA and CSI Compressco LP's debt agreements are distinct and separate with no cross-default provisions. Management believes that the most appropriate method to analyze the debt positions of each company is to view them separately, as noted below.

The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Amounts presented are net of deferred financing costs.



June 30, 2020

TETRA

CCLP

Consolidated

(In Millions) Non-restricted cash $ 50.0



$ 6.8



$ 56.7













Carrying value of long-term debt:









Asset-Based Credit Agreement —



0.7



0.7

Term Credit Agreement 205.7



—



205.7

Senior Notes outstanding —



636.8



636.8

Net debt $ 155.7



$ 630.7



$ 786.5



Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands) Consolidated

















Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 38,211



$ 22,176



$ 30,965



$ 60,387



$ 38,377

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (3,332)



(10,965)



(27,345)



(14,297)



(59,390)

Consolidated adjusted free cash flow $ 34,879



$ 11,211



$ 3,620



46,090



(21,013)





















CSI Compressco LP

















Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 4,823



$ 13,357



$ 8,710



18,180



40,342

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (1,125)



(6,483)



(16,434)



(7,608)



(39,586)

CSI Compressco free cash flow $ 3,698



$ 6,874



$ (7,724)



10,572



756





















TETRA Only

















Cash from operating activities $ 33,388



$ 8,819



$ 22,255



42,207



(1,965)

Investment in CCLP Compressors —



—



(8,740)



—



(11,142)

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (2,207)



(4,482)



(10,911)



(6,689)



(19,804)

Free cash flow 31,181



4,337



2,604



35,518



(32,911)

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 169



169



168



338



337

TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 31,350



$ 4,506



$ 2,772



35,856



(32,574)



Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands)







TETRA Only

















Cash from operating activities $ 33,388



$ 8,819



$ 22,255



$ 42,207



$ (1,965)

Less: Discontinued operations operating activities (adjusted EBITDA) 163



(145)



(345)



18



(771)

Cash from continued operating activities 33,225



8,964



22,600



42,189



(1,194)

Less: Continuing operations capital expenditures (2,207)



(4,482)



(10,911)



(6,689)



(19,804)

Less: Investment in CCLP Compressors —



—



(8,740)



—



(11,142)

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 169



169



168



338



337

TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations $ 31,187



$ 4,651



$ 3,117



$ 35,838



$ (31,803)



Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) before tax margins (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands)











Consolidated









Revenue $ 192,441



$ 222,942



$ 288,796

Income (loss) before tax (35,129)



(9,077)



(5,711)

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G) (14,259)



(976)



(2,525)

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G) 35,259



47,809



50,084

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (18.3) %

(4.1) %

(2.0) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (7.4) %

(0.4) %

(0.9) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.3 %

21.4 %

17.3 %











Completion Fluids & Products









Revenue $ 71,346



$ 75,237



$ 79,767

Income (loss) before tax 13,202



19,396



14,614

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G) 16,512



19,846



14,325

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G) 18,303



21,626



17,891

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin 18.5 %

25.8 %

18.3 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin 23.1 %

26.4 %

18.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.7 %

28.7 %

22.4 %











Water & Flowback Services









Revenue $ 24,723



$ 57,467



$ 73,124

Income (loss) before tax (8,418)



(2,244)



2,460

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G) (7,215)



(637)



2,060

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G) 400



6,779



10,923

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (34.0) %

(3.9) %

3.4 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (29.2) %

(1.1) %

2.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1.6 %

11.8 %

14.9 %











Compression









Revenue $ 96,372



$ 90,238



$ 135,905

Income (loss) before tax (23,006)



(12,790)



(3,483)

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G) (7,270)



(6,819)



124

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G) 26,316



25,977



32,766

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (23.9) %

(14.2) %

(2.6) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (7.5) %

(7.6) %

0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.3 %

28.8 %

24.1 %

