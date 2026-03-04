TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PIPER SANDLER 26TH ANNUAL ENERGY CONFERENCE

SPRING, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer; Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer; and Kurt Hallead, VP of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on March 17, 2026 during the Piper Sandler 26th Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-ones meetings at the conference should contact their Piper Sandler sales representative.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.