Tetra TV Taps George Castrissiades to Lead Platform Operations

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra TV, the first transparent connected TV marketplace, announced the appointment of George Castrissiades as Vice President, Platform Operations. Mr. Castrissiades joins Tetra TV with over 12 years of building and leading technical ad operations, publisher development, and data science for large media companies and complex video advertising networks, including leadership roles with Roku, Innovid, Specific Media, and Vice Media.

George Castrissiades will lead platform operations for Tetra TV

Reporting to CRO and Co-founder Jim Lombard, Castrissiades will focus on expanding Tetra TV's publisher network, lead Tetra TV's audience attribution & measurement, data vendor relations, and kick-start the Tetra TV Ad Lab, an outcome driven CTV testing environment. "George's extensive experience with both the buy-side and sell-side of video operations within connected TV, as well as his ability to quickly scale enterprise data-driven advertising networks, will be instrumental to our team and deliver value to our growing publisher network," says Jim Lombard.

Castrissiades joins Tetra TV from Vice Media, where he served as VP, Media Operations. Prior to Vice Media, he served as Roku's Director, Ad Operations where he helped scale the overall ad platform capabilities and led the ad configuration and launch of The Roku Channel. Before Roku, he served as Global Technical Service and Operations Director for Innovid, where he developed and scaled the operations functions of the global ad serving and creative platform.

"The explosive growth in ad-supported viewing combined with the required rigor of data science, measurement, and attribution in connected TV has been a rewarding passion while working for leading ad streaming companies. I look forward to building on the recent successes of the Tetra TV ad platform, ensuring highly efficient campaigns, and further enhancing its unique capabilities," says Castrissiades.

