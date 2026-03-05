Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announcement of Dividend and Intention to Conduct Tender Offer

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dividend Announcement:

On 5 March 2026, the Board of Directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of U.S.$ 0.12 (12.00 cents) per share in respect of the fourth quarter of 2025. The ex-dividend date is 9 March 2026. The record date is 10 March 2026. Payment of the dividend will take place from 2 April 2026.

Tetragon's website includes information on Tetragon's Optional Stock Dividend Plan for those shareholders electing to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares (www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-info/dividend-and-repurchases/). Shareholders may elect to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares by making a dividend share election up to 20 March 2026. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in cash from 2 April 2026.

Cash dividends may be received in Sterling by those shareholders making a dividend currency election up to 20 March 2026. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars from 2 April 2026.

Intention to Conduct a Tender Offer:

Tetragon intends to conduct a tender offer for a number of Tetragon non-voting shares with a maximum value of up to U.S.$50 million, to be held as treasury shares. The tender offer will use a modified Dutch auction structure. Details of this planned tender offer will be announced shortly. A repurchase of Tetragon shares at a price below NAV will be accretive to its fully diluted NAV per share.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon Financial Group is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders.

Tetragon's non-voting shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors. Please see: www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-info/.

Tetragon Investor Relations:

Yuko Thomas

[email protected]

Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

U.K. +44 20 3890 9193

U.S. +1 212 279 3115

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU), or EU MAR, and of the UK version of EU MAR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act (as amended).

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) under Section 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act as an alternative investment fund from a designated state.

