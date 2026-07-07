Tetragon Financial Group Limited Appoints New Independent Director

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon D.K. Edwards as an Independent Director on the Tetragon Board, effective 07 July 2026. Simon joins the existing Independent Tetragon Directors, Deron J. Haley, Steven W. Hart and David C. O'Leary.

Simon brings extensive complementary experience in capital markets and investment research, alongside substantial prior fund board experience, including for funds managed by Tetragon Partners.

Biography

Simon Edwards has been Head of Global Business Development at BlueMatrix in New York for the past 13 years. BlueMatrix, a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, is a leading global provider of investment research workflow and content publishing technology for capital markets. Prior to joining BlueMatrix, Simon was a Principal at research technology firm Lusight Research for eight years and he has also run equity sales desks at UBS and ING. Simon has also served as an independent director to several funds managed by Westbourne River and Acasta, which are part of the Tetragon Partners platform. Simon holds an MBA in Finance and Strategic Marketing from Durham Business School, and a BA from the University of Durham.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon Financial Group is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders.

Tetragon's non-voting shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors. Please see: https://www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-information.

Tetragon Investor Relations

Yuko Thomas

[email protected]

Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners

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U.K. +44 20 3890 9193

U.S. +1 212 279 3115

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU), or EU MAR, and of the UK version of EU MAR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act (as amended).

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) under Section 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act as an alternative investment fund from a designated state.

SOURCE Tetragon Financial Group Limited