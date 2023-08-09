Tetragon Financial Group Limited Dividend Information in Respect of Q2 2023

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 31 July 2023, the Board of Directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of U.S.$ 0.11 (11.00 cents) per share in respect of the second quarter of 2023. The ex-dividend date is 2 August 2023. The record date is 3 August 2023. Payment of the dividend will take place from 29 August 2023.

Tetragon's website (www.tetragoninv.com) includes information on Tetragon's Optional Stock Dividend Plan for those shareholders electing to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares. Shareholders may elect to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares by making a dividend share election up to 15 August 2023. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in cash from 29 August 2023.

Cash dividends may be received in Sterling by those shareholders making a dividend currency election up to 15 August 2023. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars from 29 August 2023.

The reference price for shares delivered in lieu of cash is U.S. $9.87, resulting in a conversion ratio of one newly issued share for every 89.73 dividend rights held. The reference price is based on the volume‑weighted average of the trading prices of a non-voting share on Euronext Amsterdam N.V. for the five-day trading period (treated as a single period) from 2 August to 8 August 2023.

For further information on the Optional Stock Dividend Plan, please refer to the brochure on Tetragon's website.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP.  Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU), or EU MAR, and of the UK version of EU MAR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act (as amended).

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) under Section 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act as an alternative investment fund from a designated state.        

