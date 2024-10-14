Tetragon Financial Group Limited Statement Regarding Press Speculation

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon Financial Group Limited notes the recent media speculation concerning a potential transaction involving Equitix, which is part of TFG Asset Management, Tetragon's alternative asset management platform.

As we discussed in our 2023 Annual Report, the strong performance of Equitix, as well as other businesses on the platform, has enhanced the attractiveness of individual business transactions and other strategic opportunities as important ways of realising the value inherent in TFG Asset Management. As such, the strategy for TFG Asset Management with respect to Equitix will continue to include engaging with strategic partners and financial advisors to explore options for executing on transactions or partnerships that would take advantage of this value enhancement.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon's non-voting shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors.

Please see: https://www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-information.

