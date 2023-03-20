Tetragon Financial Group Limited U.S. Shareholders Tax Reporting Information

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon will provide to self-identified U.S. shareholders of Tetragon for the 2022 calendar year, on a confidential basis only, information necessary for such a shareholder to satisfy its U.S. federal income tax filing obligations, including such information necessary to make qualified electing fund (QEF) elections under the U.S. tax rules for Passive Foreign Investment Companies (PFICs).

Any such shareholders who wish to receive this confidential information should provide their contact details to Tetragon's Investor Relations department at the contact details below.

Tetragon will use reasonable efforts to provide information with respect to underlying portfolio companies that it has reasonably determined to be PFICs. Although estimates of such underlying PFIC information may be provided earlier, Tetragon may not be able to provide actual underlying PFIC information in advance of the 15 April tax return deadline applicable to most individual U.S. taxpayers, and so such shareholders may wish to request an extension of their tax filing deadline. In addition, Tetragon will not accept any liability for the accuracy or completeness of any such provided information.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

