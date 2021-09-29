TetraScience Advances R&D Data Cloud GxP Compliance Capabilities and Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Validation

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced that their flagship product, Tetra Data Platform (TDP), has been independently reported to comply with Service Organizational Control Level 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 Security -- a widely-accepted standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Produced by an independent auditor, the report follows an exhaustive survey of Tetra Data Platform's security architecture, plus processes and policies governing TetraScience software development, service operations, and service lifecycle management. Issuance underscores the value of recently-introduced complementary GxP Compliance offerings for Tetra Data Platform, which supports 21 CFR part 11 / Annex 11 / GxP-compliant use cases in biopharma, including pre-clinical testing, model development, ADME-Tox, pilot plant, manufacturing and QC/release testing.

The audit examined Tetra Data Platform in over a dozen aspects of security, including data encryption, authentication and access control, log file storage, audit trail management, vulnerability monitoring, timely patching and updates, archive management, and disaster recovery. TetraScience engineering and operations procedures were also evaluated, from source control to quality assurance, incident management, forward-looking risk analysis, and responsible disclosure, among other security-related criteria.

"We invested in security at an early stage because, as experts in life sciences technical and regulatory requirements, we know that biopharma organizations need to innovate rapidly, but always in a safe, predictable manner," says Siping Wang, co-founder, president, and CTO of TetraScience. "TDP stewards our customers' most valuable asset: scientific data. This independent review and attestation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to security and data governance, further assuring customers that TDP and TetraScience can support their efforts to certify GxP-compliant solutions for their organizations."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

SOURCE TetraScience