TetraScience and IDBS Partner to Connect Data in R&D

BOSTON and GUILDFORD, United Kingdom, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the world's first and only open R&D Data Cloud for scientific discovery, and IDBS, a leading R&D technology and solutions provider, announce a strategic partnership to integrate the IDBS E-Workbook TM and Tetra Data Platform into a common ecosystem to provide end-to-end R&D data automation.

This partnership provides seamless connectivity between instrumentation and informatics solutions in life sciences R&D to enable the automatic collection, centralization, and harmonization of data in the Cloud. Users will benefit from bidirectional instrument control that streamlines workflows and enhances laboratory connectivity.

"E-WorkBook is a market-leading platform for the planning, execution, and reporting of scientific workflows across the R&D value chain. With over 30 years of expertise, IDBS understands the need for seamless integration of our platform within a customer's ecosystem of laboratory instruments, informatics tools and data pipelines. However, it is no longer enough to simply improve laboratory efficiency or intra-lab collaboration; our customers are demanding easy access to well-managed and contextualized data to power advanced analytics that accelerate the pace of innovation. This partnership will dramatically improve systems' interoperability and will offer the best possible digitization experience to mutual customers of IDBS and TetraScience", notes Scott Weiss, VP of Product Strategy, IDBS.

This partnership will help save time in the lab, enabling scientists to focus more on drug discovery. TetraScience and IDBS are committed to creating FAIR data to encourage the growth of biopharma collaborations and innovations.

"As an open platform, TetraScience has built a large network of integrations, partners, and best-of-breed solutions to drive the future of life sciences R&D. We are committed to connecting every single data source and target in the biopharma R&D lab landscape, to accelerate innovation and scientific discovery," says Siping "Spin" Wang, CTO and President of TetraScience. "We are delighted to welcome IDBS as a valued member of the Tetra Partner Network."

"In order to unlock the potential of life science R&D labs and dramatically accelerate discovery, we must capitalize on the power of AI and data science. A precondition to enabling these capabilities is moving the industry away from a legacy data model of silos and point-to-point integrations, to a native and unified cloud-based data paradigm," explains Patrick Grady, Chief Executive Officer, TetraScience. "Our partnership with IDBS is an example of what can now be done to enable the life sciences industry to accelerate discoveries that can help improve lives."

About IDBS

IDBS helps research and development (R&D) teams around the world make discoveries that have the potential to transform the lives of populations worldwide. Our diverse customer list includes 22 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, and other R&D-driven organizations in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, food and beverage, and healthcare serving over 50,000 researchers in 25 countries. Privately held since 1989, IDBS joined Danaher's Life Sciences platform at the end of 2017. IDBS will help provide the foundation for a portfolio of life sciences informatics and knowledge management solutions, within Danaher, that will accelerate the speed of discovering, developing, and producing new drugs and therapies. To learn more, visit www.idbs.com .

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the leading global R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve human life. The TetraScience R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, standardized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

Contact:

TetraScience Dave Van Everen VP of Marketing [email protected] IDBS Michael Huang Product Manager – Integrations and APIs [email protected]

SOURCE TetraScience