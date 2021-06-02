TetraScience Announces New Integration to Accelerate Life Sciences R&D

BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, Inc. announces a strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific to integrate the Thermo Scientific Momentum Workflow Scheduling Software with the Tetra Data Platform. The centralized platform allows scientists to automatically collect, centralize, and harmonize life sciences R&D data in the cloud to accelerate drug discovery and research. This integration combines bidirectional instrument control and increased automation readiness provided by Momentum software with the cloud-native architecture of Tetra Data Platform, thereby achieving the flexibility and scalability required in life sciences R&D. Data is accessible, actionable, and ready for analysis with downstream data science, AI/ML, and visualization tools. In addition to Momentum, the Tetra Data Platform already integrates with many other software platforms from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"As an open platform, TetraScience has built the world's largest network of integrations, partners, and best-of-breed solutions to drive the future of life sciences R&D. We are committed to connecting every data source and target in the biopharma R&D landscape," said Siping "Spin" Wang, President and CTO of TetraScience. "For data to be accessible and actionable, it needs to be harmonized before the application of AI/ML and advanced data science to uncover insights. We are delighted to welcome Thermo Scientific as a valued member of the Tetra Partner Network."

"Thermo Fisher Scientific provides industry-leading automation, integration and instrumentation solutions, and we see a seamless data flow as the next frontier for our business," states Hansjoerg Haas, Senior Director and General Manager, Laboratory Automation, Thermo Fisher Scientific "This will enable customers to acquire and harmonize their experimental data in the cloud, saving them time and accelerating their lab research and discovery insights."

"Data unification is driven by a vendor-neutral partner with no allegiance beyond the data itself. Biopharma has been slow to fully adopt cloud capabilities; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven the critical nature of cloud-enabled business agility," explains Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "In my nearly 20 years of leading cloud and SaaS technology companies, this pattern repeats itself over and over again. With a critical mass of connections, the network effect will take hold and drive tremendous value for all stakeholders."

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

