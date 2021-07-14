TetraScience Launches Innovative Discovery Capabilities in R&D Data Cloud

BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that the latest release of its Tetra Data Platform (TDP) now includes full-text search and browsing features for faster and more flexible access to experimental data. These capabilities will reduce time spent on implementing queries while enabling lab and data scientists to explore search results more intuitively, apply advanced data science, and accelerate time-to-insight.

"Life sciences R&D teams struggle with fragmented, heterogeneous lab equipment and software systems that generate massive amounts of data. Accessing disparate experimental data in these disconnected lab solutions and workflows has always been a challenge – let alone the ability to effectively query the data and enable advanced data science applications," said Siping "Spin" Wang, TetraScience founder, president and CTO. "Global biopharma companies are continually looking to fuel innovation and gain deeper insights from their data. The ability to easily access, search, and preview data in a life sciences R&D Data Cloud will further accelerate discovery across the industry," continued Wang.

"Our customers are accelerating discovery and gaining competitive advantage by replatforming their experimental data to the cloud,," said Michelle Bradbury, vice president of products at TetraScience. "By providing users with more powerful and intuitive search capabilities, along with the ability to quickly browse all their harmonized data in a centralized cloud-native platform, our customers will be able to gain far greater insights and more rapidly iterate on experimental results," continued Bradbury.

Full-text index and search capabilities, in addition to ElasticSearch, help ensure users find data points and insights that are typically easy to miss when querying RAW experimental data. Additionally, browsing and previewing data based on internally-known source file paths gives users an intuitive way to explore the Tetra Data Lake, significantly minimizing time spent searching for data. In addition to enhanced query capabilities, scientists can use their favorite data science tools with an improved data access layer.

The latest release of Tetra Data Platform also includes significant operations tooling enhancements, including cloud configuration for data collection agents, and dashboards for real-time monitoring of system status and health. R&D IT teams benefit through greater operational efficiency, increased platform uptime, and improved responsiveness to data science business requirements. The latest release of TDP is generally available (GA) for TetraScience customers. For more information on TDP and the R&D Data Cloud, read the TetraScience datasheet here: https://www.tetrascience.com/whitepapers/tetra-r-d-data-cloud-product-sheet .

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

