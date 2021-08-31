TetraScience R&D Data Cloud Selected by Leading Clinical-Stage Biotechnology Company

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that Zymeworks Inc. has selected the Tetra Data Platform (TDP) to standardize and automate scientific data flow. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, Zymeworks' R&D engine generates and analyzes large amounts of scientific data in its quest to revolutionize drug design.

"In order to take advantage of innovative data science applications including AI/ML, it's important to start with harmonizing R&D data in the cloud," stated Chad Garrett, TetraScience CRO, "We're excited to partner with Zymeworks on their data cloud initiative and help them deliver on their mission to enable patients to return home to their loved ones, disease free."

The initial Zymeworks deployment of Tetra Data Platform is in production and integrated with key systems and instruments supporting critical lab workflows. By automating and standardizing the flow of data across all sources and targets, the Tetra R&D Data Cloud will deliver faster and richer insights for Zymeworks' scientists. Additionally, Zymeworks will benefit from cloud-native architecture with greater uptime, security, redundancy, governance, and archival capabilities.

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

