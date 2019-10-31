TetraScience secures investment from Waters Corporation, joining Floodgate Capital, First Round, Underscore VC, Founder Collective and Y Combinator in $8M series A

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, developers of the industry's first cloud-based data integration platform for life sciences R&D, today announced it has secured a strategic investment from Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company. Waters Corporation joins a roster of leading venture investors in TetraScience's $8M series A round of financing including Floodgate Capital, First Round Capital, Underscore VC, Founder Collective, and Y Combinator.

"We are honored by this vote of confidence from a renowned industry leader," said Siping (Spin) Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of TetraScience. "Waters Corporation brings to the table over 60 years of experience in high value analytical technologies, scientific expertise, and a global footprint. We look forward to working together to transform the future of R&D."

Wang (EECS M.S., MIT) co-founded TetraScience with Salvatore Salvo (Metamaterials Ph.D., University of Naples) to solve the challenges in deriving value from scientific data that they experienced first-hand as researchers. With life sciences R&D becoming increasingly data-driven, and operationally complex due to evolving models for distributed scientific research, Wang and Salvo recognized the need for new data integration infrastructure to power transformational changes in drug discovery.

Tetrascience's cloud-based platform enables easier collection, normalization and centralization of R&D data, expediting development timelines and allowing scientists to make better informed and earlier decisions. Demand for the solution has been staggering, with 70+ leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies using TetraScience's platform.

"We believe that dynamic, young companies like TetraScience have an enabling role to play in advancing the way the scientific community collects, shares and analyzes R&D data," said Alan Millar, Sr. Director of Corporate Development for Waters Corporation. "Waters is excited to support TetraScience via this investment."

TetraScience will use this funding to expand its commercial team, supporting a growing list of global customers and partners.

About TetraScience ( www.tetrascience.com )

TetraScience is a cloud technology company powering transformational changes in life sciences R&D, to accelerate discovery and improve human life. TetraScience's data integration platform centralizes R&D data from instruments, lab systems, and lab partners, providing advanced capabilities to collect, standardize, analyze, and share data with downstream applications. By relieving the burden of data management, TetraScience helps scientists expedite development, reduce cost, and unlock new opportunities for data-driven discovery. TetraScience is backed by Waters Corporation, Floodgate Capital, First Round Capital and Underscore VC, and counts 70+ leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies as customers.

About Waters Corporation ( www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With approximately 7,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

