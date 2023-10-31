TetraSOD® Wins Big at the NutraIngredients Asia Awards 2023

Greenfilled

31 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET

Greenfilled's Flagship Essential Enzyme Ingredient Took Home the Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year At the Prestigious Awards Event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled's parent company, Fitoplancton Marino, recently won a major award during the NutraIngredients Asia Awards 2023 event. The nomination came via the brand's primary ingredient, TetraSOD®.

"SOD is a critical compound found in every healthy cell," explains company COO Enrique Castaño. "That's why we include TetraSOD® in every Greenfilled product formulation. It's an enzyme-based building block that functions as an essential element of long-term health on a cellular level. It's a life-changing nutraceutical ingredient that can combat oxidative stress, reduce the effect of aging, and enhance life across the board, and we're proud to see the recognition of that fact."

The potent form of the essential enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) was the winner in the Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year category.

TetraSOD® was nominated on January 21, 2023, and was formally announced as the winner in the sports category in an official ceremony held during the Growth Asia Summit 2023 in late September. The high-profile event included 180 entries across the board, each of which was judged by a panel of 11 senior industry professionals from various areas of the continent, including Singapore, Japan, India, Australia, and China.

Along with choosing TetraSOD®, the judges collectively provided feedback, saying, "Our judges liked the fact that there was a growing body of evidence to support performance, strength and recovery, alongside its plant-based credentials - a definite plus for this growing category within the sports nutrition product portfolio."

TetraSOD® isn't a new ingredient. On the contrary, the uniquely concentrated form of SOD has been available since 2017. However, it is a sign of its growing popularity that the core ingredient of the Europe-based Fitoplancton Marino and its subsidiary nutraceutical label Greenfilled is receiving this degree of industry-leading acknowledgment, even on the other side of the globe. Greenfilled's products, all of which include TetraSOD®, continue to be recognized as a natural, holistic, and effective way for individuals around the world to safely cultivate long-term health at a cellular level.

About Greenfilled
Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

Media Contact:

Enrique Castaño
Sales & Business Development Director
Fitoplancton Marino, S.L
Phone + 34 620003888
[email protected]
www.tetrasod.com 
www.easyalgae.com

