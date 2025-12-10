Tetrate Introduces Agent Router Enterprise to Operationalize Agent Readiness

New offering brings standards and tooling to prove AI agent consistency and completeness

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrate, an innovator in securing AI agents and microservices, today announced Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise, a new offering that standardizes agent readiness. Built on Envoy AI Gateway, which Tetrate co-created and maintains, Agent Router Enterprise orchestrates how AI agents are built, governed and certified as "complete" for deployment at scale.

Over the past two years, enterprises have built hundreds of agents. Most of them run against production data and connect to production systems from day one, yet few are considered complete. Leadership teams are demanding measurable outcomes, predictable behavior and reliable automation instead of demos.

The Problem: Agents Are Always Operational, but Never Graduate To "Completed"

AI agents don't follow the traditional software development lifecycle. They often run against live data and take consequential actions, immediately with limited human oversight. The challenge isn't deployment, it's trust.

Engineering managers feel the pressure. Their developers build agents differently, using varied models, tools and informal standards. Meanwhile, executives want proof that these agents are consistent, safe and driving business impact.

The result: duplicated work, slow release cycles, inconsistent behavior across teams and agents that never cross the threshold from "in use" to ready for production.

AI agents are fundamentally different from traditional software in that they can be operational from the beginning, rather than graduating through traditional dev, test and staging environments. Defining what complete looks like is the difference that separates AI success from failure.

"There's a big difference between an agent that runs and an agent the business can trust," says David Wang, head of product at Tetrate. "Enterprises need a clear, shared definition of readiness, one based on consistent behavior, safety constraints and measurable impact. Without that finish line, organizations can't scale AI responsibly."

Agent Readiness: The Missing Finish Line

Tetrate defines agent readiness as a consistent, organization-wide set of standards for determining when an agent is stable, safe and effective enough for broader use.

It closes the gap between "the agent runs and produces something" and "the agent runs predictably and can be depended on to deliver business value."

Agent Router Enterprise enables teams to declare agents complete through two capabilities:

Develop Agents Consistently

Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise standardizes how agents are built through consistent patterns and shared services, eliminating fragmentation and rework across teams. A unified LLM Gateway provides an approved model catalog, centralized access instead of scattered API keys, automatic fallback when models fail and cost controls to optimize spend. The MCP Gateway offers a shared tool catalog with authenticated access and granular tool filtering, while AI guardrails enforce consistency, reduce hallucinations and prevent sensitive data leaks. Together, these services ensure every new agent shares best practices, securely and ready for scale.

Graduate Agents Confidently

The platform also delivers proof of agent consistency through evaluations and dashboards. Shared behavioral metrics and guardrail scoring establish a clear standard for what complete means and track output quality over time. Reliability and impact dashboards demonstrate real business value, enabling leaders to certify agents with confidence instead of intuition. This removes duplicated testing, reduces management overhead and provides a repeatable path to graduate agents from pilot to complete.

This approach eliminates duplicated testing, reduces management overhead and finally gives engineering leaders the ability to sign off on agents with confidence.

Faster Time To Value, Higher Quality and Real Business Impact

By standardizing how agents are built and validated, organizations can accelerate releases by eliminating duplicated patterns and tests, stabilize behavior through shared guardrails and consistency checks, and ultimately prove business value with visibility into reliability and impact dashboards.

After an agent is considered complete, continuous supervision continues. Unlike deterministic applications that can run reliably for long stretches without intervention, probabilistic AI agents are prone to drift, behavior changes and evolving context over time. This means teams must monitor and evaluate agents regularly, ensuring outputs remain accurate, safe and aligned with business intent. Development cycles may shrink, but operational oversight and periodic maintenance will become a core part of running AI in production. Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise offers the metrics needed to evaluate agents on a continuous basis post-completion.

Availability

Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise is available today. Connect with us for a demo or more information.

About Tetrate

Tetrate helps organizations graduate pilots to trusted, autonomous AI agents. Tetrate supplies the standards, guardrails, and evaluation metrics needed to develop agents consistently, promote them to production with confidence, and monitor and supervise their behavior over time. Built on Envoy AI Gateway, the open source project co-created and maintained by Tetrate, Tetrate operationalizes agent readiness with tools that support both teams just starting with AI agents and teams already deep into agent development. Learn more at tetrate.io.

