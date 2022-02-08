TETRIX® Robotics Simulation Software
Powered by Robotify, new flexible digital/physical solution fits any setting
PITTSBURG, Kan., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TETRIX® Virtual Robotics (VR) simulation software, powered by Robotify, is a new digital/physical robotics experience from Pitsco Education that enables students to code a virtual TETRIX robot using the Arduino C libraries. When used with the TETRIX MAX robotics building system, TETRIX VR is one of few solutions that gives students the option to code virtually and then test their code on a real robot.
Ideal for any flexible learning environment, the simulation software and TETRIX hardware can be used separately or in combination, enabling learners to function like real-world engineers, creating and operating digital and physical solutions.
The platform includes 15 real-world activities, each of which includes a series of progressive tasks and concludes with an open-ended challenge.
- Activities 1-5: Assistive robots are used to digitally introduce the controller, motors, and sensors.
- Activity 6: Students build a physical TETRIX robot. (Set Option 1, Set Option 2)
- Activities 7-10: Domestic robots are used to develop systems thinking.
- Activities 11-15: Focusing on safety and security robots, learners use sensors to explore advanced programming.
The 15 activities include a total of 22.5 hours of content, equally split between digital and physical robot activities. Each activity includes step-by-step coding instructions and delivers real-time feedback. Best of all, even coding novices can complete the engaging activities.
"No coding experience is required as we provide complete step-by-step instructions," said Pitsco Curriculum Specialist Aaron Locke, who authored the activities. "We explain not only what to code but also how to code – debugging, writing clean code, all the best practices of coding."
Each activity includes:
- Lesson overview
- Real-world connections
- Learning objectives
- Coding concepts
- Pacing guide
- Correlations to Computer Science Teachers Association standards
- Goals, teaching points, discussion questions, and sample solution code
Plus, tracking student progress and understanding is easy with built-in learning management tools that enable teachers to:
- Organize classes and add, remove, or change teacher and student info.
- Track students' progress through an adaptive learning environment.
- Manage, assign, and assess individual student tasks.
- View student data analytics and usage reports.
- Sync with Google Classroom or Clever.
The digital-only learning experience featuring just the online simulation tool is available on Chromebook, Windows, and Mac, iPad OS, and Android tablets.
Pitsco Education, LLC, is the leading provider of hands-on K-12 STEM solutions. STEM education prepares learners for the future through the integration of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts using relevant hands-on applications to connect school, community, and work. Our various products, activities, curriculum, and solutions promote positive learning experiences and continued classroom success.
