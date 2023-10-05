TETROUS, INC. ANNOUNCES ISSUE OF AN ADDITIONAL U.S. PATENT RELATED TO ENFIX™ DEMINERALIZED BONE FIBER IMPLANTS FOR SPORTS MEDICINE SURGICAL PROCEDURES

News provided by

Tetrous

05 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrous, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, today announced that another patent (U.S. Patent Number 11,759,548) specifically related to the EnFix family of demineralized cortical bone fiber implants and their method of manufacture has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Continue Reading

EnFix RC™, the first product in the EnFix family, is a procedure-specific implant for rotator cuff repair. It is currently available in the United States and Australia. EnFix RC changes the paradigm in rotator cuff surgery by enhancing healing at the tendon to bone interface, i.e., at the enthesis, where failure often occurs. The 100% demineralized bone fiber (DBF) implants provide osteoinductivity and osteoconductivity in a unique graft, while FormLok™ technology imparts shape retention to the device, even when immersed in liquid, as is typical in arthroscopic surgery. The enhanced biologic repair at the interface between tendon and bone is a significant advancement. Optimal biologic performance is provided in an implant that has minimal disruption to the current surgical technique.

The newly issued patent, titled "Demineralized Bone Fiber Implant Compositions and Methods for Rotator Cuff and ACL Repair", further augments Tetrous' strong portfolio of intellectual property covering demineralized cortical bone fiber implants, bone healing, and enhancement of tendon to bone repair. "We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has yet again recognized the uniqueness of our technology and has granted this additional patent.", said Andy Carter, PhD, Tetrous' Co-Founder, Director and co-inventor on the issued patent. "Our growing intellectual property portfolio provides Tetrous a sustainable competitive advantage in the next-generation enthesis repair market".

About Tetrous, Inc.
Tetrous, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company guided by a team of influential surgeons and regenerative medicine scientists and led by experienced medical device executives. It utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications, with its first product directed at improving enthesis repair in rotator cuff surgeries. Founded in 2019, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with a service operation in Chicago, IL and an R&D laboratory in Mammoth Lakes, CA. www.tetrous.com 

The demineralized bone fiber technology used in Tetrous products is licensed exclusively for use in sports medicine from TheraCell, Inc., an Isto Biologics company. 

EnFix™ and EnFix RC™ are trademarks of Tetrous, Inc.
FormLok™ is a trademark of TheraCell, Inc., an Isto Biologics company.

Media Contact:

Product Information:

Bradley Patt, PhD

Tetrous, Inc.

331-307-7499

[email protected]

John Bojanowski

Tetrous, Inc.

331-307-7499

[email protected]

SOURCE Tetrous

Also from this source

Tetrous Announces First EnFix RC™ Surgical Cases Outside the United States

FIRST SURGICAL PROCEDURES IN THE WORLD USING TETROUS ENFIX RC™ FIBER IMPLANT TO ENHANCE ROTATOR CUFF REPAIR PERFORMED AT RUSH OAK BROOK SURGERY CENTER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.