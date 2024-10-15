TETROUS®, INC. ANNOUNCES ISSUE OF AN ADDITIONAL U.S. PATENT RELATED TO ENFIX® DEMINERALIZED BONE FIBER IMPLANTS FOR SPORTS MEDICINE SURGICAL PROCEDURES

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrous, Inc., a Sherman Oaks start up focused on bone-to-tendon healing following orthopedic surgery, announced today that a fourth patent (U.S. Patent Number 12,115,279) specifically related to the EnFix family of demineralized cortical bone fiber implants and their method of manufacture has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The EnFix family of allograft products are designed to enhance healing at the tendon to bone interface, i.e., at the enthesis, where failure often occurs. The 100% demineralized bone fiber (DBF) implants provide osteoinductivity and osteoconductivity, while FormLok™ technology imparts shape retention to the device, even in the wet environment of arthroscopic surgery. Optimal biologic performance is provided in an implant that has minimal disruption to the current surgical technique.

The newly issued patent, titled "Demineralized Bone Fiber Implant Compositions and Methods for Rotator Cuff and ACL Repair", further augments Tetrous' strong portfolio of intellectual property covering demineralized cortical bone fiber implants, bone healing, and enhancement of tendon to bone repair. "We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has yet again recognized the uniqueness of our technology and has granted this additional patent.", said Andy Carter, PhD, Tetrous' Co-Founder, Director and co-inventor on the issued patent. "Our growing intellectual property portfolio provides Tetrous a sustainable competitive advantage in the enthesis repair market".

More than 700 EnFix RC™ and EnFix TAC™ implants have been implanted in the US and Australia since July 1, 2023. Follow up MRIs on patients at six months post-surgery are consistently showing reformation of the enthesis, thickening of the tendon and little to no edema. While the majority of the procedures have been for rotator cuff, we are expanding the technology to additional applications in hip, biceps, achilles and ACL procedures.

Founded in 2019, Tetrous, Inc. utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications. The first offerings in the EnFix family of products are EnFix RC and EnFix TAC for rotator cuff repair. Tetrous was conceived from technology developed for spine surgery. The Company is employing and expanding the technology for novel applications in sports medicine. Its core technology has been used in over 150,000 implants in spine applications. Tetrous enjoys significant IP protection for its EnFix family of products with multiple issued patents and, additionally, has an exclusive license to the demineralized bone fiber technology used in its products for sports medicine applications from TheraCell, an ISTO Biologics Company.

