TETROUS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE ENFIX TAC™ TO COMPLEMENT THE ENFIX RC™ AS THE ONLY PRODUCT LINE OF 100% DEMINERALIZED BONE ALLOGRAFT IMPLANTS THAT ARE DESIGNED TO ENHANCE REFORMATION OF THE ENTHESIS IN ROTATOR CUFF SURGERY

A regenerative medicine company guided by a team of influential surgeons, regenerative medicine scientists, and business leaders with experience in the orthopaedic space, Tetrous is focused on the unmet need in bone-to-tendon healing following orthopaedic surgery. Numerous clinical and preclinical studies show that the enthesis does not re-form following surgery, but instead results in the formation of scar tissue. Scar tissue does not allow proper transmission of tensile load from soft tissue to bone and is prone to fail.

"With strong pre-clinical data and promising early clinical results showing healing at the bone-to-tendon interface following surgery using our EnFix RC demineralized bone fiber implant, we are excited to add EnFix TAC to our product line," stated John Bojanowski, Tetrous' Chief Commercialization Officer. "EnFix TAC is specifically designed to deliver the same enthesis healing properties while offering the flexibility to be used independently of the surgeon's suture anchor choice, readily accommodating surgeons who are moving to all-suture anchors."

"The EnFix TAC comes in two shapes to provide optimal coverage of the bony real estate available based on the size of the rotator cuff tear," stated Andy Carter, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CTO. "Our technology is focused on healing the bone-to-tendon interface known as the enthesis. Clinical literature shows healing does not occur on its own. Whilst our initial products focus on the rotator cuff, we are also working on additional applications for ACL and achilles repair as product line extensions in the EnFix family. We were pleased to have two US patents granted in 2023 covering the EnFix devices and we continue to grow our patent portfolio."

Tetrous products are currently being distributed in the United States and Australia, manufactured by established local tissue banks that have extensive experience with the technology.

Founded in 2019, Tetrous, Inc. utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications. The first offerings in the EnFix family of products are EnFix RC and EnFix TAC for rotator cuff repair. Tetrous was conceived from technology developed for spine surgery. The Company is employing and expanding the technology for novel applications in sports medicine. Its core technology has been used in nearly 150,000 surgeries in spine applications. The demineralized bone fiber technology used in Tetrous products is licensed exclusively for use in sports medicine from TheraCell, an ISTO Biologics Company. EnFix™, EnFix RC™ and EnFix TAC™ are trademarks of Tetrous, Inc.

