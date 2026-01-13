TETROUS®, INC. GRANTED NEW U.S. PATENT RELATED TO ENFIX® DEMINERALIZED BONE FIBER IMPLANTS FOR ENTHESIS REPAIR

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrous, Inc., a Sherman Oaks start up focused on bone-to-tendon healing following orthopedic surgery, announced today that a sixth patent (U.S. Patent Number 12,502,459) related to the EnFix family of demineralized cortical bone fiber implants and their method of manufacture has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The newly issued patent further strengthens Tetrous' intellectual property portfolio and specifically protects the application of EnFix DBF technology for enthesis reformation. Additionally, issuance of this patent supports the company's broader strategy to advance biologic augmentation technologies for sports medicine applications.

"Securing this patent represents an important milestone for Tetrous as we continue to expand the clinical applications of our EnFix DBF platform," said Andy Carter, PhD, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of Tetrous. "Enthesis Failure Syndrome, or lack of healing at the tendon bone interface, is a common mode of failure in sports medicine repair procedures and this additional patent reflects our focus on clinically relevant innovation."

The EnFix DBF technology leverages a proprietary form of demineralized bone fiber engineered to promote osteoinductivity, osteoconductivity and biologic healing while maintaining compatibility with surgical workflows and existing fixation methods. It is designed to complement current mechanical fixation techniques at the bone-to-tendon interface, where biologic integration and early fixation strength are critical determinants of clinical success.

The issuance of this patent follows growing interest in biologic-based solutions for ligament and tendon repair and underscores Tetrous' commitment to advancing orthopedic healing and long-term outcomes by supporting more robust biologic integration. "Despite advances in instrumentation and fixation, biologic healing at the bone-to-tendon interface remains a known limitation in joint repairs," added John Bojanowski, Tetrous' Chief Commercial Officer. "We believe our EnFix DBF products have the potential to redefine the standard of care in a variety of sports medicine injuries. Our early clinical data demonstrates improved Patient Reported Outcomes Measures (PROMs), quicker return to work/sport/hobby and, most importantly, a reduction in retear rates."

Tetrous continues to pursue additional intellectual property protections and clinical development efforts for its technology across multiple sports medicine applications.

About Tetrous, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Tetrous, Inc. utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications. The EnFix family of demineralized bone fiber implants includes EnFix RC™ and EnFix TAC®, designed to enhance the natural healing response by supporting biologic reformation at the bone-to-tendon junction. By focusing on clinically validated technologies that reduce failure rates, accelerate recovery, and restore function, Tetrous is helping surgeons achieve consistent, evidence-based results that translate into both short-term return to normal activities and long-term positive outcomes for patients.

Tetrous enjoys significant IP protection for its EnFix family of products with multiple issued patents and, additionally, has an exclusive license to the demineralized bone fiber technology used in its products for sports medicine applications from TheraCell, an ISTO Biologics Company.

