TEUM Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating Pareteum (TEUM) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm

The firm's investigation concerns the accuracy of the Company's reported financial results.

On June 7, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report questioning the propriety of Pareteum's accounting and statements about its backlog, backlog conversion rates, and receivables. The report concluded,"[w]e see massive downside potential and believe the stock is completely uninvestible."

Next, on June 25, 2019, Viceroy Research Group published a report identifying several sources of "uncollectable" revenue presented in Parateum's financial results, concluding that "total revenue is overstated by 42%."

Then, on August 26, 2019, cash-strapped Parateum announced that as a condition of obtaining $2.5 million in financing, the company was forced to issue 750,000 shares to its senior secured creditor, thereby diluting existing shareholders.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether the company inflated its reported revenues," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

