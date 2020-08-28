Teuwen Communications Earns Elite Status

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teuwen Communications, a public relations, marketing, and social media agency specializing in strategic communications and brand building for food, wine, and spirits clients, announces that they have joined the ranks of PR News' Agency Elite Top 100 list. President Stephanie Teuwen shared, "We are thrilled to be recognized as one the most innovative and strategic PR firms in the country."

The New York City-based boutique agency has proven, as noted by PR News, that "creative concepts and execution can be accomplished by teams of any size." Collaborative, out-of-the-box thinking, innovative activations and genuine, deep industry connections are among the reasons why Teuwen is reputed for successful and evolving long-term client partnerships. Some examples include the below.

Wines of Alsace: A Teuwen client since 2012, the agency conceptualized the "Alsace Rocks" campaign for them in 2018—a 360-degree program targeting consumers, influencers, and B2B members, unlike anything the region had done before. The multi-dimensional campaign honed in on Alsace's signature soil diversity, showcasing why it ' s an exceptional wine region. Its success and acclaim in the U.S. spurred the client to roll it out worldwide. The agency pivoted to a virtual program earlier this year.

Teuwen has crafted unexpected and traditional initiatives since 2014, garnering sizable media coverage. Unconventional events, compelling pitches and impactful programming such as the launch of the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Women in Wine Leadership Scholarship are part of the dynamic mix. Cognac: With expertise extending to spirits, Teuwen was first named agency of record for the Cognac Bureau in March 2017 . The agency will continue to spread awareness of the spirit ' s versatility as an elevated cocktail ingredient and intriguing food partner through 2023. With keen awareness of the challenges currently facing the bartending community, Teuwen created the Cognac Connection Challenge, a cocktail competition for professional bartenders that will award $10K in scholarship funds.

In addition to the clients mentioned above, the agency's roster includes these domestic and international brands and regions: Ancient Peaks Winery, Côtes de Bordeaux, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, Rhône Valley Vineyards, and the Women in Wine Leadership Symposium in partnership with Winebow. Teuwen was also recently named the trade marketing agency for Médoc Wines. Teuwen's diverse national programs include wine master classes, bar crawls, influencer activations, webinars, in-store and digital promotions, website creation, social media and more.

