Teva and Christian Cowan Drop Showstopping Capsule Collection for Summer

The limited-edition capsule collection features two striking silhouettes, a newly designed Hurricane Gladiator - CC and Hurricane XLT2 - CC. These reimagined Teva footwear styles draw inspiration from Christian Cowan's unquestionably fierce aesthetic, featuring head-turning hues and chrome touches on each sandals' buckles and straps. With all straps spotlighting earth-friendly materials, this capsule collection allows all wearers the freedom to express and experience life's everyday adventures in bold fashion.

"As a brand committed to being your guide for adventure in the modern world, it is important to us to identify and partner with brands that share the same Teva vision," says Teva GM and VP, Anders Bergstrom. "Through our collaboration with Christian Cowan, we were able to blend the world of fashion and the modern outdoors. Christian's optimistic, fun, and adventurous signature style was something we wanted to capture with this collection and for our community to celebrate the free spiritedness and boldness that this collection represents."

Designed to deviate from the beaten path is the Hurricane Gladiator – CC, which offers an ultra-strappy gladiator upper grounded in Teva's classic Hurricane XLT2 outsole, all flooded in Christian Cowan's signature fluorescent pink. All straps on the Hurricane Gladiator – CC feature Teva's recycled polyester straps using traceable, verifiable REPREVE® recycled plastic and polyester yarn by Unifi® finished with an iridescent shine for added chromatic glam.

Rounding out the collection is the Hurricane XLT2 - CC sandal offered in Silver and Pink. The Hurricane XLT2 – CC is a runway-ready take on an iconic Teva silhouette, with iridescent webbing and connector straps embellished in environmentally-friendly plant-based glitter. The Hurricane XLT2 - CC features a rugged Durabrasion Rubber™ outsole, to supply great traction and a molded EVA midsole and rubber outsole for comfort, durability and support for all day wear.

"As a designer most known for designing party dresses, I am so excited to bring the party to the sandal world through this collection with Teva", says Christian Cowan. "This collaboration is fun, free-spirited and functional, and blends both our worlds together harmoniously. I loved working with existing Teva silhouettes and dialing up the sparkle, a testament to Teva's free-spirited nature, and hope both existing and new fans of both brands will enjoy wearing them as much as I enjoyed designing them with Teva!"

The Teva x Christian Cowan Hurricane Gladiator in Pink and Hurricane XLT2 in Silver and Pink are both available in extended all gender inclusive sizing, size 4-14, and retails for $175 and $90. The capsule collection is available for purchase in select specialty retail stores as well as online at Teva.com.

Visit Teva.com for more information. #TevaxChristianCowan

About Teva®:

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

About Christian Cowan:

With a youthful take on how the modern day women can dress, Christian Cowan uses his lively spirit and creative prowess in making his standout designs. With an affinity for unique materials such as vinyl, feathers, mesh, and sequin – Christian Cowan takes classic silhouettes and transforms them into something truly head turning. Having graduated from Central Saint Martins and London College of Fashion in 2016, Christian garnered a strong celebrity following before having even left school. Lady Gaga was the first to support the young designer, stepping out in a full pink glitter suit in 2014. Since then, Christian has continued to outfit the world's biggest stars such as Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Naomi Campbell. Christian Cowan shows during New York Fashion Week and was a finalist for the 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

SOURCE Teva