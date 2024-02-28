Teva Celebrates 40th Anniversary with the Launch of its ‘Where to Next?’ Campaign

The campaign highlights four decades of the original sport sandal, and Teva's history in adventure and the outdoors.

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces its 'Where to Next?' campaign in celebration of the brand's 40th anniversary and the creation of the sport sandal category.

Born in the Grand Canyon in 1984 by a resourceful river guide looking for a way to prevent sandals from floating downstream, Teva introduced the world to the first sport sandal. Now, 40 years later, the brand has ignited a global passion for the category, creating mass appeal within the fashion industry while remaining true to its outdoor roots. For the last four decades, Teva has fueled exploration and the freedom to roam, leaving footprints all over the world.

To celebrate this major milestone, the brand introduces its 'Where to Next?' campaign along with the unveiling of a four-part 'Revive' product series inspired by the '80s, '90s, '00s and '10s. The campaign and accompanying collection inspires feelings of nostalgia and transports audiences back in time to revisit past adventures, while also creating excitement for those still to come.

"Our fans across decades and around the globe are uniquely united in a common search for adventure, in whatever form that means to them," says Sarah Carter, Director of Global Brand Marketing. "This year, we're looking back on where we've been, celebrating all the places people have taken us, and inspiring our fans to ask themselves, 'Where to Next?'"

With four separate drops throughout the spring season, each Revive collection will feature fan favorite archival styles and retro-inspired prints from the decade they honor, modernized for today—proving adventure never gets old.

The '80s Revive Collection | Original Sandal Revive and Original Universal Revive

Launching today in tandem with the 'Where to Next?' campaign, the celebration kicks off with the '80s Revive collection, paying tribute to the Original Sandal ($55) and Original Universal ($55). The Original Sandal, true to its name, was the first sandal Teva ever created. It returns this season to commemorate the brand's 40th anniversary, alongside new iterations of the Original Universal in archival wavy webbing colored in bright neons to nod to the decade.

The '90s Revive Collection | Hurricane XLT2 Revive and Original Alp Revive

Debuting in March, ultimate nostalgia kicks in as we look to the '90s with the Original Alp ($60) and new takes on the Hurricane XLT2 ($75). The Original Alp paved the way for the performance sport sandal of today with its technical hardware and multi-strap construction, while the Hurricane XLT2 is a versatile adventure sandal outfitted with grippy traction and robust EVA footbed for enhanced comfort that supports all-day exploration. The collection features bold geometric shapes reminiscent of the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon in a faded primary color palette.

The '00s Revive Collection | Hurricane XLT2 Revive

Timed to May, Teva looks back on the 2000s with another take on the fan-favorite Hurricane XLT2 ($75). Perfectly melding retro style with comfort and utility, this iteration includes revived heritage strap designs from the brand's 2000s archives, remade for today. Providing the grippy goodness and comfy cushion of the do-it-all Hurricane XLT2 sport sandal, this recent reboot is a must-pack style for any adventure.

The '10s Revive Collection | Original Universal Revive and Hurricane Ampsole Volt Revive

In June, Teva's journey through the decades culminates with the 2010s, featuring updates to the Original Universal ($55) and the brand new Hurricane Ampsole Volt ($90). The '10s Original Universal Revive comes complete with heritage straps inspired by the decade and remade for today with the same timeless comfort and utilitarian style, while the Hurricane Ampsole Volt Revive features a mesh upper pulled from the '10s archives.

As the originator of the sport sandal, Teva's product innovations have paved the way for generations of outdoor adventurers. In addition to its Revive collections, Teva is excited to continue pushing the boundaries in performance footwear with new category expansions and product assortments throughout the year. With these new updates and launches, the brand once again asks, 'Where to Next?'

