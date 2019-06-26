TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - TEVA

NEW ORLEANS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 20, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA), if they purchased the Company's American Depository Shares ("ADS") between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADS of Teva Pharmaceutical and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-teva/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 20, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

Teva Pharmaceutical and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2019, an antitrust lawsuit against the Company was filed by an alliance of 44 state Attorneys General highlighting facts about its role as a "consistent participant" in a generic drug price-fixing conspiracy involving price increases for more than 110 generic drugs.

On this news, the price of Teva Pharmaceutical's ADS plummeted by nearly 15%.

The case is Employees' Retirement System of The City of St. Petersburg, Florida v. Teva Pharmaceutical, 19-cv-2711.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

