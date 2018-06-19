Teva Pharmaceuticals Honored with Klaus Tschira Human Resources Innovation Award

Teva is committed to providing access to affordable medicine around the world. Over the years, the company underwent a series of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, growing its workforce to over 45,000 employees. To complement this growth, the company embarked on a digital HR transformation journey and maintained a strong talent management and succession planning program. With the help of SAP® SuccessFactors® HCM Suite, including the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, it was able to:

Turn HR into a strategic function with the support of technology and metrics

Simplify and harmonize HR processes globally using cloud technology

Replace 30 local HR solutions in 60 countries and consolidate all core HR data into one system

Improve talent acquisition, management, development and retention

Support its company vision to establish a people-focused culture and way of working

Provide managers with access to high-quality HR data relevant to their responsibilities

Create shared service centers for cost-effective service delivery

Achieve faster and more accurate reporting to the board and business units

The Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award, commissioned by SAP, commemorates SAP cofounder Klaus Tschira and his vision for SAP to revolutionize human resources to help organizations unleash the full potential of their employees. It is awarded to a customer of SAP SuccessFactors solutions that exemplifies a unique and innovative solution in the field of HR.

"I'm delighted that the teams at Teva were selected to receive this year's Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award," said Greg Tomb, president, SAP SuccessFactors. "Anat Markus will join me on stage as a panelist in our keynote in Berlin and represent the teams in accepting this award. Under her leadership guidance, the HR and HR IT teams walked the talk of an integrated business strategy by working hand in hand along their entire HR transformation journey. And at every step, they put Teva's leaders and employees at the center of that journey. It's impressive to see the commitment they have as an industry leader in delivering affordable medication to people around the world. Teva's selection of The END Fund as the recipient of the Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award charitable contribution demonstrates that commitment. We're pleased to make this donation in their name and expect it to have a meaningful impact on the work of this organization."

"With our rapid growth across 60 countries around the world, we needed a solution that would not only scale quickly but unify a global workforce in a short amount of time," said Anat Markus, senior vice president, Global HR Operations and Employee Services, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. "The SAP SuccessFactors solutions are helping us attract, develop and enable the agile workforce of the future as we continue to build a consumer-centric organization. We'd like to thank SAP for its gracious €10,000 donation to The END Fund. Together, we can help put an end to these parasitic and bacterial infectious diseases and improve the lives of billions of people living in some of the most vulnerable and poverty-stricken places across the globe."

The END Fund is the only private philanthropic initiative dedicated solely to ending the most common neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which affect more than 1.5 billion of the world's most impoverished people, including 836 million children. The END Fund engages a community of philanthropists, manages high-impact strategic investments and works in collaboration with government, NGO, pharmaceutical and academic partners to take a systems approach to understanding, engaging with and influencing the broad ecosystem of stakeholders working to end NTDs. The global organization primarily works in African nations, as well as Yemen, Afghanistan and India.

As part of its commitment, a Teva employee will join the "Summit to See the END" that will engage dedicated visionaries, humanitarians and entrepreneurs to join the hike of a lifetime, while simultaneously raising awareness and funds to treat NTDs.

For more information, visit the SAP SuccessFactors Web site or the SAP News Center. Follow SAP SuccessFactors solutions on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and SAP at @sapnews.

