Teva Pharmaceuticals Supports its Working Parents with Villyge.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Villyge to create a four-part series of workshops for their employees to support better work-life integration in light of the challenges associated with the COVID pandemic. Workshops will help employees review and assess their work and homelife in 2020, in addition to reimagining their work and homelife in 2021.

"Challenging times call for proactive solutions and I'm proud to say Teva's Parenting ERG has done just that," explained Shaquanda Spivey, Teva Parenting ERG founder and lead. Melissa Knight, Teva Parenting ERG HR lead, continued, "Teva Pharmaceutical recognizes that working parents are an integral part of the success of the organization. During these unique times, Teva has valued the extra efforts their employees have undertaken to balance work and family while continuing to provide needed medications throughout the world."

"The self-assessment tools brought to us by our new partnership with Villyge have further advanced the innovative resources available for the diverse and highly engaged parents at Teva," Spivey continued. "We understand and appreciate the challenges our working parents are enduring through the pandemic and our aim is to better support and empower them through this series of workshops. Looking ahead to 2021, we also strive for these conversations to lay the foundation for a strong start in the New Year. 2020 has reminded us all that working parenthood must be supported, honored, and celebrated. Our partnership with Villyge will help us continue to do just that."

Spivey and Knight, Teva Parenting ERG leads, jointly stated, "The Parenting ERG is honored to have the ongoing support of Teva's leadership and promoting Inclusion & Diversity initiatives as part of Teva's company culture."

"The opportunity to work alongside Teva Pharmaceuticals as they champion the working parent is an honor for all of us here at Villyge," said Debi Yadegari, Founder and CEO at Villyge. "One of the many unfortunate by-products of the pandemic is the number of women leaving the workforce (nearly 2.2 million between February and October). Teva Pharmaceuticals understands that employers must do more to support their working parents in light of the challenges associated with virtual learning for our children combined with virtual work for our parents. The programming Teva is bringing to their employees through Villyge sets an employer example that should be celebrated, and will no doubt result in more productive and more fulfilled employees."

Villyge is an employer-paid benefit for working parents that supports the employee from pre-conception through college, with a return-to-work focus. They connect employees and their family members 1:1 with a community of career coaches, parenting experts and healthcare specialists. Villyge also works with employers to shape corporate culture and create parent-friendly workplaces that increase productivity, reduce litigation and encourage retention to expand the talent pool and increase diversity, equity, and inclusion. Villyge still remains the leader in corporate lactation support services, providing assistance with lactation room setup, hospital-grade breast pump rentals, breastmilk shipping and more.

Villyge's clients maintain the industry's highest post-baby retention rate of 96% (compared to the national average of 59%). In light of the continued challenges associated with the global pandemic, Villyge is busier than ever working with employees and employers on how to best navigate the unknown.

