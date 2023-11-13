Tevard Biosciences appoints Dr. Gregory Robinson as Chief Scientific Officer

News provided by

Tevard Biosciences

13 Nov, 2023, 15:54 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tevard Biosciences, Inc., the pioneer of tRNA-based therapies and other mRNA-modulating treatments for genetic diseases, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Gregory Robinson as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Robinson brings extensive leadership experience with research and clinical development.

"Dr. Robinson has a long track record of success in translating innovative science into new medicines across therapeutic areas and modalities," said Tevard CEO and co-founder Daniel Fischer. "We are thrilled to have his leadership as we advance our programs into the clinic and progress our pipeline of treatments for neurological disorders, heart disease, and muscular dystrophies."

Tevard's Suppressor tRNA, Enhancer tRNA, and mRNA Amplifier platforms open the possibility of creating new treatments for patients with a broad range of diseases that involve a reduction in or absence of a key protein. Tevard's technologies can restore those proteins by enhancing the function of mRNA and harnessing the power of tRNAs, a group of small RNAs essential for the translation of mRNAs into proteins.

"I was inspired by the promise of tRNA-based medicine and the potential of Tevard's platforms to bring life-changing treatment options to patients with a number of serious genetic diseases," said Dr. Robinson. "I'm excited to join the Tevard team at a time when we can work together to advance programs in several important disease areas to the clinic."

Before joining Tevard, Dr. Robinson served as Chief Scientific Officer at Summation Bio, a nonviral gene therapy company concentrating on ophthalmologic disorders; Akouos, a gene therapy company focusing on hearing disorders; Nightstar Therapeutics, a gene therapy company which developed treatments for inherited retinal diseases; and Agilis, a company which addressed rare central nervous system disorders. He has also held leadership roles at Shire Plc. and Eyetech Pharmaceuticals. He has co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and has 13 issued patents. Dr. Robinson holds a B.S. from Macalester College, a Ph.D. from Boston University, and completed postdoctoral studies at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School.

About Tevard Biosciences

Tevard Biosciences is pioneering tRNA-based and other mRNA-modulating therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases. The privately held biotechnology company was founded by MIT Professor and Whitehead Institute Founding Member Harvey Lodish, with life science entrepreneurs and executives Daniel Fischer and Warren Lammert, fathers of children with rare genetic diseases, and scientific co-founder Jeff Coller, a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor in the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Tevard is advancing the use of its novel Suppressor tRNA, Enhancer tRNA, and mRNA Amplifier platforms in neurological disorders, heart disease, and muscular dystrophies. For more information, please visit tevard.com.

CONTACT:
Tevard Biosciences
Rebecca Zacks
[email protected] 

SOURCE Tevard Biosciences

