TEVET Appoints Wade Lowdermilk as Chief Technology Officer

Lowdermilk will be the company's first CTO and his addition to the executive team comes during an exciting period for TEVET, which earlier this month held the grand opening of its new 150,000 square-foot headquarters in Greenville. The building includes 137,000 square feet of warehouse and assembly space which will allow TEVET to relieve customers of the kitting, staging of materials, and light assembly functions that can present logistical challenges for test and measurement system development.

"We are thrilled to have Wade join our leadership team as we focus on extending our value to customers and key suppliers even further," said Tracy Solomon, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TEVET. "He's a proven thought leader, and his technology expertise and vast systems integration knowledge will be an enormous asset to our customers as they seek out the most effective technology solutions available."

Lowdermilk has extensive systems experience and most recently served as the CTO and VP of Engineering at RADX, which he also co-founded and where he was the principal architect of the LibertyGT™ family of software-defined synthetic instruments. For over a decade, Lowdermilk was a Scientific and Engineering Fellow at BAE Systems, Inc. and is an internationally recognized expert in DSP-based software defined and cognitive radio, automated test equipment (ATE), and synthetic instrumentation-related technologies. He holds a BSEE degree from University of Texas at Austin and an MSEE degree from San Diego State University.

With the perspective of both a former supplier to and customer of TEVET, Lowdermilk's expertise and insight will help TEVET serve the company's entire ecosystem of stakeholders.

"I've worked closely with TEVET over the years and I've seen up close their unrelenting approach to helping customers solve complex technical challenges," said Lowdermilk. "This tenacity for value-add procurement, together with an expanding focus on integration services that the expansive new facility makes possible, is going to introduce incredibly valuable logistical capabilities for our customers."

Continued Service to Customers and Community

Over the course of more than 16 years working with the buying community, TEVET has built relationships with test engineers, designers, and system developers in addition to the procurement professionals it works with every day. Lowdermilk's understanding of the obstacles this technical audience faces in finding the right testing solutions to meet their needs will help TEVET serve them with the same effectiveness it has served purchasing teams over the years.

One of TEVET's core principles as a certified HUBZone business is providing economic opportunities to its community. The building, which stood empty for a decade before TEVET revived it as its new corporate headquarters, is an important part of this mission. Expanding the services TEVET can offer with the added space will create jobs for residents of Greeneville, which is located in a historically underutilized area. Cultivating local talent and maximizing the area's potential will be a critical element in TEVET's ability to grow its customer offerings.

About TEVET

Selecting and acquiring the right technology to meet specific challenges requires a partner that can add value at every step. TEVET brings more than 16 years of experience to the acquisition of technical products, systems, and instrumentation - with support from identification to sustainment. With competencies in quality, technology, and personnel, TEVET provides best-in-class acquisition strategies, so customers, suppliers, and partners are successful. TEVET strives to execute at the highest levels, providing service to Country, Customer, and Community.

