TEVET Awarded Honeywell KCNSC Small Business HUBZone Award for Making Technology Acquisition Easier and Supporting the US Economy

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEVET, a premium test and measurement supplier, today announced the company received the Honeywell KCNSC Small Business HUBZone Award.

After years of exceptional service including OEM agreements, PO consolidation, marketplace customization, and on-time delivery, TEVET has helped keep Honeywell missions a success. TEVET maintains a commitment to service within HUBZone communities, and as a result, was recognized as a small business and HUBZone leader amongst Honeywell's numerous suppliers with the Kansas City National Security Campus Small Business HUBZone Award.

"The support Honeywell KCNSC has demonstrated over the years by working with TEVET speaks volumes to their commitment of meeting small business goals and using DOE SCMC contracts for streamlined procurement transactions," said TEVET Account Manager, Evie Webster. "The Honeywell NSC Procurement and Small Business Diversity teams have processes and communication tools in place that allow us to work together and supply successful components for mission-critical systems."

Commitment to Customers and Community

With TEVET, customers like Honeywell can join in and invest in HUBZone businesses while also protecting their technology investment by selecting an acquisition partner with the foundation, processes, and certifications in place to meet current and future requirements.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our commitments and service to our customers, and community," said Tracy Solomon, CEO of TEVET. "Our success has and will always continue to be our community's success."

TEVET makes business easy for customers, using sophisticated processes and systems not typical for small businesses, including:

Established partnerships with leading technology companies, including OEMs and worldwide distributors

ERP integration with Oracle and other cloud-based platforms within the TEVET Marketplace

About TEVET

Selecting and acquiring the right technology to meet specific challenges requires a partner that can add value at every step. TEVET brings more than 15 years of experience to the acquisition of technical products, systems, and instrumentation - with support from identification to sustainment. With competencies in quality, technology, and personnel, TEVET provides best-in-class acquisition strategies, so customers, suppliers, and partners are successful. TEVET strives to execute at the highest levels, providing service to Country, Customer, and Community. For more information on TEVET, visit www.tevetllc.com.

