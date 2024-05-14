TEVET Forges Strategic Partnership with Raytheon, an RTX Business, Under the DoD Mentor-Protégé Program

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEVET, a leader in innovative solutions for test and measurement equipment, announces a strategic partnership with Raytheon, an RTX Business and global authority in Aerospace and Defense. This collaboration is a significant part of the Department of Defense's (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program, facilitated by the Department of the Navy and sponsored by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Major Buying Command (MBC). The DoD Mentor-Protege Program is an initiative designed to support the development and growth of small businesses by pairing them with larger, more experienced defense contractors. The program provides mentoring, guidance, and assistance to small businesses, known as proteges, to help them enhance their capabilities, expand their competitiveness, and successfully participate in future DoD contracts and subcontracts.

This partnership aims to advance capabilities in Radar, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO), and Radio Communications systems. Tracy Solomon, CEO of TEVET, stated, "Collaborating with Raytheon under the DoD's Mentor-Protégé Program is not just an honor; it's a strategic evolution for TEVET. This partnership empowers us to significantly expand technological frontiers, providing our customers with unparalleled innovative solutions. We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Raytheon, leveraging our combined expertise to foster groundbreaking advancements and drive dynamic success in the Global Aerospace and Defense sector."

TEVET's Liberty platform, a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution, exemplifies the shift towards software-defined capabilities in real-time testing. This platform, tailored for multi-channel devices, offers high performance, user programmability, flexibility, and a cost-effective ownership model. It simplifies complexity, enhances procurement transparency, and accelerates sales velocity, enabling the swift and economical introduction of state-of-the-art technology.

The partnership between TEVET and Raytheon demonstrates a shared commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to customers worldwide. Their combined strengths will facilitate Raytheon's rapid and cost-effective deployment of cutting-edge technology, benefiting the defense industry and warfighters.

About TEVET

With over two decades of experience, TEVET is a premier provider of cutting-edge solutions in technology and defense. As a leading federal reseller, the company specializes in procuring test and measurement equipment for government entities and prime contractors. TEVET's commitment to quality is reflected in its over 50 customer and industry awards, establishing it as a trusted industry partner. The Liberty platform delivers high-performance, real-time testing tailored for demanding multi-channel devices. As a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone small business based in Greeneville, TN, TEVET embodies excellence and innovation in every endeavor. For further details, please visit www.tevet.com.

