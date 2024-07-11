TEVET Honored as Outstanding Supplier by Collins Aerospace for Exceptional Service and Innovation

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEVET, a leading federal reseller of engineering equipment and supplies, is proud to announce its recognition as an Outstanding Supplier at the Collins Aerospace Avionics Supplier Conference. This prestigious award celebrates TEVET's outstanding collaboration, customer service, and commitment to excellence within the aerospace and defense sector.

Pictured: Andrew Knopp - Senior Director, Supply Chain Collins Aerospace, Eugene Mamajek – Chief Operating Officer TEVET, Matt Arick - Senior Account Manager TEVET, Christopher Bruns – Executive Director, Supply Chain Collins Aerospace

Award Ceremony Details: Collins Aerospace, an RTX Business, hosted their annual Avionics Supplier Conference. At this year's event, TEVET received the recognition of Outstanding Supplier for their role in building the future of the aerospace and defense industry. The award reflects their team's hard work and commitment to innovation and excellence. They are being recognized for consistently meeting and exceeding expectations, for collaboration and customer service through support, dedication, and resilience. TEVET is a 20-year trusted supplier that maintains strong relationships with many of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) test equipment providers that Collins Aerospace and Raytheon Technologies utilize today. Their direct relationships enable TEVET to secure improved pricing over original pricing with the OEM's providing test equipment to Collins Aerospace. Their high performance enables Collins Aerospace to meet and exceed customer expectations and build a future together as One.

Eugene Mamajek, COO of TEVET, commented on the achievement: "Collins Aerospace invited us to their annual Avionics Supplier Conference recently. During the event, we were recognized as an Outstanding Supplier for our role in building the future of the aerospace and defense industry. TEVET remains committed to excellence and innovation, striving to support our partners in achieving their goals and advancing the aerospace and defense industry. This recognition shows the dedication of our team to meeting our commitments and our focus on reaching success together."

Mentor Protégé Program: TEVET is currently in its second year of the Mentor Protégé Program with Raytheon, an RTX business. This program is designed to enhance the capabilities of small businesses to compete more effectively for federal contracts. Participation in this program has been instrumental in our growth and development, allowing us to better serve our partners and contribute to the industry's advancement. The program's significance lies in fostering strong collaborations and promoting innovation within the aerospace and defense sectors.

About TEVET: With over two decades of experience, TEVET is the leading federal reseller of engineering equipment and supplies and a premier provider of cutting-edge solutions in technology and defense. TEVET specializes in procuring test and measurement equipment for government entities and prime contractors. TEVET's commitment to quality is reflected in its over 50 customer and industry awards, establishing it as a trusted industry partner in aerospace and defense. The LIBERTY platform delivers high-performance, real-time testing tailored for demanding multi-channel devices. TEVET is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a certified Historically Under-utilized Business Zone (HUBZone) supplier based in Greeneville, TN. TEVET embodies excellence and innovation in every endeavor. For further details, please visit www.tevet.com.

