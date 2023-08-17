tevixMD, Inc - Two Consecutive Years on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Most Fastest-Growing Private Companies 2023

Company's Soaring Performance Accelerates List Ranking Position

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc5000 revealed that tevixMD has once again made the annual Inc. 5000 list of the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"For a second year in a row, tevixMD's outstanding performance is a testament to the value we bring to our clients. Our diverse client base across multiple segments of healthcare is at the core of our growth success. The fact that we have moved up 15% year over year to position 2,121 is another affirmation that our associates are dedicated to consistently innovating our technology and services," says Stephen Passalacqua, CEO of tevixMD.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

About tevixMD

tevixMD empowers healthcare providers such as Labs, Imaging Centers, Ambulance Services, Hospitals, Urgent Care and more to realize revenue transformation through real-time patient intelligent verification data solutions. tevixMD matches patients to their insurance status, preventing claim rejections and denials due to stale or inaccurate information. It's the only solution that provides real-world, accurate patient data and insurance/Medicare, Advantage Plan coverage information with minimal identification requirements.

