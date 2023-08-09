tevixMD Launches Advisory Board with Veteran Healthcare Leader John King as the Inaugural Member

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tevixMD, a healthcare technology company that empowers providers to realize revenue transformation through AI-driven, real-time patient verification data solutions, announced today the creation of an Advisory Board. The primary mission of the Board will be to advise and guide the company through its next level of growth in collaboration with company leadership.

John King, a proven leader with over 30 years of healthcare information technology experience, has joined as the first member of the tevixMD Advisory Board. John brings a wealth of expertise and a diverse range of perspectives that will contribute to the strategic direction and long-term success of tevixMD. John's history of successfully growing companies through product innovation and operational excellence has been driven by creating significant value for customers. Utilizing his expertise to provide guidance on key initiatives and market trends will result in growth and ensure tevixMD remains at the forefront of innovation with customer-centric solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome this distinguished individual to our Advisory Board," said tevixMD's CEO, Stephen Passalacqua. "John's deep knowledge and invaluable insights will play a vital role in guiding our company's growth, innovation, and strategic decision-making. We look forward to benefiting from his experience as we continue to challenge the status quo and drive success in healthcare technology innovation."

John currently serves as an executive advisor to NexPhase Capital, a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm that partners with growth-oriented companies who seek a value-added partner. Prior to NexPhase, John served as the Chief Executive Officer of OmniSYS, where he successfully drove growth and created impactful solutions which enabled retail pharmacies to redefine the healthcare experience.

"I am thrilled to join tevixMD in this advisory capacity," said King. "Having access to highly accurate, and timely patient demographic and insurance information is the foundation of a provider's revenue cycle. It is also critical to supporting the patient's ongoing healthcare experience. tevixMD's real-time patient verification solutions are cutting edge, and I am excited to work with the team as we continue to address industry needs."

A number of healthcare innovators will be announced in the near future to build out the Advisory Board function for the company, says Mr. Passalacqua. The company continues customer acquisition across multiple healthcare segments which requires seasoned perspectives from experienced healthcare advisors.

tevixMD empowers healthcare providers such as Labs, Imaging Centers, Ambulance Services, Hospitals, Urgent Care and more to realize revenue transformation through real-time patient intelligent verification data solutions. tevixMD matches patients to their insurance status, preventing claim rejections and denials due to stale or inaccurate information. It's the only solution that provides real-world, accurate patient data and insurance/Medicare, Advantage Plan coverage information with minimal identification requirements. To learn more, visit tevixmd.com

