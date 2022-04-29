tevixMD Reaches 8,000,000 Covid HRSA Uninsured Program Transactions Processed

JUPITER, Fla., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tevixMD announced today that the company reached a new milestone by processing over 8 million HRSA related identity and insurance verification transactions. This benchmark is largely due to the response by healthcare providers and RCM companies to the benefits of the company's unmatched intelligent verification accuracy.

t19, a service module within the company's tevixAccuPAS solution, is specifically designed for intelligent comprehensive insurance discovery around HRSA COVID Uninsured Program reimbursements delivering the most accurate results in the market. "HRSA related activity is just one of many clean data claims requirements where our customers are realizing revenue gains and increased cash flow that is attained through use of the tevixMD solutions" explained Stephen Passalacqua, CEO of tevixMD. With the end of the HRSA Uninsured Program for COVID, providers are looking at the potential of losing reimbursements when funds run out or claims being rejected and are actively looking to find new ways to up the game for intelligent verification of patient demographics and their valid insurance eligibility.

The company states the real time data accuracy of tevixAccuPAS achieves a success rate 30% above industry standards which provides customers a 100% path to payment to realize significant revenue recovery.

As HRSA ramps up audits to the COVID-19 Uninsured Program and Coverage Assistance Fund, tevixMD has also developed a methodology that will provide an audit trail showing proper due diligence for each claim submitted. Current customers as well as prospective customers will be able to comply with government requests as they emerge.

tevixMD was founded in 2014 and provides insurance and other patient data through a patented platform of connected services that enables healthcare providers to identify coverage and deductible information for patients to efficiently process claims and get paid. The company was founded to improve the financial performance of healthcare providers and by doing so improve healthcare and patient satisfaction. It's the only platform that provides real-time accurate patient data and insurance/MBI coverage information using minimal patient identification information. Learn more at www.tevixmd.com/contact

