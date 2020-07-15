Tevogen Bio Announces Steps Toward a Proprietary T Cell Therapy for Treatment of COVID-19 & Development of Bivalent Vaccine for COVID-19 & Influenza

METUCHEN, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tevogen Bio announces its intention to evaluate its proprietary antigen-specific T cell technology as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients.

In addition, Tevogen is developing a bivalent COVID-19 and Influenza vaccine to assess its ability to generate cellular immunity.

Tevogen CEO Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H., is leading these efforts. "I am excited to be involved in a scientific effort that will explore innovative approaches using the power of T cell therapy. We hope that these ideas can be harnessed to bring needed care for patients with COVID-19 and influenza A," said Dr. Saadi. "We've discovered therapies that we anticipate will hold real promise in the fight against both viruses."

Renowned Yale University Professor Emeritus Dr. Curtis Patton, who is a member of the Tevogen Board of Directors, said "The promise of Tevogen's breakthrough technologies is very exciting, and I'm pleased to be part of the journey."

In addition to developing its potential therapies, Tevogen is committed to organizational and manufacturing efficiency. This should allow it to engage in affordable innovation the benefit of which can be shared with patients.

Tevogen Bio was formed after decades of research by its contributors to concentrate and leverage their expertise, spanning multiple sectors of the health care industry, to help address some of the most common and deadly illnesses known today. The company's mission is to provide curative and preventative treatments that are affordable and scalable, in order to positively impact global public health.

