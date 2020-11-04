Tevolt Clicks Extra Wireless Power Onto Phones

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tevolt snaps seamlessly onto every phone for fast, on-the-go, wireless charging. Wire-free and universally compatible with wireless charging Apple and Android phones alike, it comes with two impressively small, swappable 5000mAh batteries. At just 4.23 x 2.62 x 0.5 inches, its slim profile slides easily into a pocket or purse. This Dubai-based company is bringing Tevolt to market in the U.S. via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in late 2020.

Power banks have come a long way in the last 10 years, gaining traction with travelers, students, business execs, and public transport users alike.

Tevolt's innovative design offers high-powered, swappable battery charging for all kinds of phones. Built to handle 10W wireless charging as well as 15W wired charging, these little power blocks attach seamlessly to the phone, case or no case. Charging is a whole lot less annoying when there's nothing to plug in. Just snap, charge, and go. No more frayed cords, tangled messes in your bag, or awkwardly scanning the restaurant or cafe for an outlet when the phone hits 3%.

Tevolt's smooth, minimalist exterior and one-button aesthetic also help it complement any phone it's snapped to, Apple, Android, or otherwise.

"Tevolt solves one of the primary challenges battery pack users face: how to utilize it when needed, without adding unnecessary bulk to their pocket, bag, or backpack. As founders and engineers, we united our technical skills with amazing design and manufacturing teams. We brought to life a design that helps you charge your phone smoothly every time - without having to adjust it or position it just right," says Abdulla Almoosa, Founder & CEO of the company. "Every Tevolt order comes with two battery packs, so you can always have one charging at home and go about your life with the other," adds Almoosa.

Tevolt Features

x2 5000 mAh swappable power banks for 1.7x full phone charges each

10W wireless charging

15W wired charging

Universal compatibility with all phones

Ultra-fast charging

Slim design

Included magnetic studs to hold your power bank in the perfect wireless charging position, every time

Magnetic technology withstands shaking, bumping, tapping while still allowing you to quickly and easily remove it as needed

Lightweight (128 grams per power bank)

Comfortable, easy-grip size (4.23 x 2.62 x 0.5 inches)

Two-color options (white and black) to fit your style and phone color

About Tevolt

Founded in 2019 and based in Dubai, the Tevolt team is on a mission to build innovative products that withstand the test of time. By investing in clean, universally compatible design and long-lasting materials, they're filling a niche in a market that has long been dominated by big players who keep making the same mistakes. The Tevolt team has pulled on the inspiration of past electrical innovators, Tesla, Edison, and Volta, to create a brand that honors past creations and imagines a better future.

For additional information, please contact [email protected], visit tevolt.com or download the press kit.

