Tevoro.com Announces New Book Revealing What's Missing from Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Redefining the Future of the Economy: Governance Blocks and Economic Architecture the authors reveal what the first generations of blockchain are missing. Norman Augustine, distinguished engineer and former Lockheed Martin CEO, states: "Your book is fascinating the way it moves from economics to governance to mathematics to philosophy to poetry."

Redefining the Future of the Economy: Governance Blocks and Economic Architecture

Futurist George Gilder, author of Life After Google: the Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy , Wealth and Poverty, Microcosm, Telecosm, Life After Television, and the Silicon Eye, writes: "[Redefining the Future of the Economy]… is a just-in-time blockbusting chain-reactive manifesto for a revolutionary second generation of blockchain for finance. If you are involved with the Cryptocosm, or with finance, or with artificial intelligence, … you have to read it. …. Talbot, a super savvy investment strategist, and Benko, a paladin of money theory, actually know why the movement is bogging down and how to fix it."

They prescribe the missing ingredients: Layering consensus algorithms for the creation of sophisticated financial systems and using combinatorial mathematics to provide an organizational structure bringing order to the autonomous chaos of AI, providing accountability and regulatory compliance.

Dawn Talbot is a Wall Street veteran institutional research analyst, corporate finance professional, and portfolio manager. Ralph Benko is a Washington insider, a Reagan White House deputy general counsel and former senior counselor to the blockchain sector's trade association. The book is available from Amazon and we offer complimentary review copies to journalists and thought leaders. The authors are available for interviews to discuss their breakthrough findings.

